Chanco theology students take albinism awareness campaign to villages

Chancellor College (Chanco) students in the faculty of theology and religious studies Wednesday courted neighbouring villages in spreading messages on the evils of abducting and killing of persons with albinism.

The students spent the whole afternoon in Chinamwali -a few kilometres from Chanco-where misnconceptions are rife that persons with albinism are less human.

During the meeting, where chiefs and villagers were in attendance, the students emphasized that every human being is created in the image of God and that no human being is lesser than another.

“We also took time to explain the legal repercussions of being involved in the killings and abduction of albinos,” said James Kuseka, one of the leaders of the group.

One of the villagers, John Botomani, revealed to the students that it was news to him that albinos were like any other person.

He said from what he heard around, he was slowly beginning to believe that albino bones could propel someone to riches.

“We hear the rumors around. We hear that some are being arrested for abducting or killing albinos. And for a long time we have been wondering where really the problem was.

“Traditionally, we have grown up believing that albinos were very different from us. But you students have explained to us from a religious and medical point of view on the reality about albinos. We will always be grateful to you,” said Botomani.

The students pledged they would conduct similar campaigns across Zomba saying it was their duty and responsibility to help people be in the know, according to Kuseka.

