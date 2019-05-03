Reverend Chisi football bonanza excites Mzimba Solola

A football bonanza organised by Mzimba Solola Constituency aspiring parliamentarian, Reverend Austin Precious Chisi, has excited constituents who say they have not had a bonanza of such a magnitude since time immemorial.

The sentiments were made during a finalists match at Mtangatanga ground in the constituency where Chipalamba FC battled it out with Nthathe FC to emerge victors.

Joshua Mhone, of Chipalamba FC and a school leaver, said Chisi’s bonanza had made him busy for the last three weeks.

“His approach to politics has been very different. I am a first time voter, and with the manner in which he has treated us the youths, I am seriously considering of voting for him.

“Not because the other candidates are bad, but because their approaches are not very youth friendly. Most of them simply hire us to plant their posters on trees,” claimed Mhone.

During the prize presentation, Chipalamba FC got K100 000 while Nthathe FC went away with K75 000.

Chairperson of the bonanza, Julius Shaba, hailed Chisi for the initiative describing it as way to go in helping out the youths.

“The thing is that most of our youths have resorted to alcohol because of having nothing to do. This bonanza has eased this vice in the last three weeks, and I would love if more of such initiatives would come up,” said Shaba.

In his remarks, Chisi said it has been his passion as a youth himself to see his fellows live responsible lives.

“I am youthful myself, and I will continue. The youths who make the most vote in the constituency have seen what I am capable of doing, and I am sure they will channel their votes to the right candidate who is me,” said Chisi.

