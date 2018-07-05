US urges Malawi citizens to demand accountability from leaders

United States of America (USA) Ambassador Virginia Palmer has urged Malawians to demand greater transparency and accountability from those in power and that leaders should take bold move to expose and prosecute cases of corruption to its logical conclusion.

The US ambassador said she had hoped the public sector reforms that were touted as a President Peter Mutharika legacy-shaping blue print to clean up the public service, would be more responsive, accountable and effective to support economic growth and development.

Speaking on the occasion of US 242nd independence anniversary in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Palmer said she expects graft-busting body carrying independent investigations on corruption and bring suspects to book as well as making sure cases are concluded.

I would like to see investigations carried all the way to their conclusions including prosecutions and convictions and when that happens, the signal goes out to people who are trying to steal that it won’t be tolerated,” said Palmer.

US envoy who is ending her tour of duty in the country, maintained that she is passionate about public sector reforms by President Mutharika’s government, stating it is key to improving Malawi’s investment climate and making Malawi more prosperous and making the Malawi government more efficient.

She said it is also critical that Malawi implement “ a cost reflective electricity tariffs” and one of the country’s key utilities, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) should remain “creditworthy and free from manipulation.”

Escom has admitted the prevalence of serious misprocurement that have threatened to bring down the power sector.

According to Escom board chairperson Thom Mpinganjira , the board had order had ordered a forensic investigation into disregard of procurement rules and regulations at the State firm in the recent past.

