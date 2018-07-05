UK Diaspora Malawians to celebrate 54th independence anniversary Sat in Derby

th independence celebrations which is expected to be marked with pomp and funfair. Malawians in the UK will this weekend converge in Derby city to commemorate Malawi’s 54independence celebrations which is expected to be marked with pomp and funfair.

The Malawi national Independence celebrations in the Queensland is being organised by Malawi Derby Association in collaboration with UK Diaspora Malawian umbrella body, Malawi Association UK (MAUK).

Malawi Derby Association Organising Secretary Gerald Namwaza said: “We are thrilled to host fellow Malawians, friends of Malawi, the business community and other people from all nationalities in Derby for our country’s independence celebrations. We have a number of exciting and awe-inspiring activities lying in wait for Malawi’s national Independence Day celebrations.”

Namwaza said the celebrations will start with multi-denominational prayers where faith leaders from across the spiritual divide will conduct prayers for the southern African country, christened the ‘Warm Heart of Africa to be held at Shaftsbury Sports Centre Hall, Derby, DE23 8NA from 11:00 am.

Said Namwaza: “The day will be fun-filled and laden with electrifying and exhilarating activities which will include children games, tags of war, round-us, phada and a football match during the day and all this will take place from 2:00 pm at the Arboretum Park, Derby, DE23 8FR.”

Namwaza further said that in the evening there will a sumptuous dinner and dance at the at Shaftsbury Sports Centre Hall, Derby, DE23 8NA where there will be music live performances which will include Birmingham based rapper Nick Thindwa, William Banda and Scotland based musician and former Nyasa Gurus group member, Brave Mnyayi also known Blackseed in his music game.

Music will be provided by Zelina Music Company and DJ Josey will be on the decks spinning favourite and chart-bursting tune from 8:00 pm till people drop.

The event is being supported by the Malawi High Commission and an international organisation South African based, Mukuru – an organisation that trades in sending and receiving money across the globe. Derby based Amophi Shipping Company, a Malawian owned company is also supporting the event according to the organisers.

Malawi celebrates her independence every year on July 6th and republican the President broadcasts a live speech on television and radio to mark the commencement of Independence Day celebrations.

The Southern African nation attained her independence from colonialists Great Britain in 1964.

In 1900 the British government took control of many countries in the world and after the Second World War, the nationalism and independence movements forced the British government to allow autonomy to Malawi. Thus Malawi was granted full independence in July 6th 1964.

According to the organisers, entry to the day’s event is free of charge but there is a £10 cover charge for entry into the Dinner and Dance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :