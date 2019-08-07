USA, India envoys pledge development to Malawi: Present letters of credence to President Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday received the letters of credence of new United States of America (USA) and India envoys accredited to Malawi at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where the two made pledges that their governments will continue to support the country’s development.

The two envoys talked about their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation of their respective countries with Malawi, focusing on economic, diplomatic and development.

The first to present his letter of credence to the President was the Indian High Commissioner, Anurag Bhushan.

He said India would continue to be a strong partner of Malawi.

“We are committed to high level visits between the two countries and we will also support economic development,” said the new Indian envoy.

“It has been a wonderful meeting with the President,” he said.

Bushan replaces Suresh Kumar Menon whose tour of duty to the country has ended.

During his turn, new US Ambassador Robert Scott, who has replaced Virginia Palmer, said America remains committed to partnering with Malawians in quest to support the democratic, economic and social development of the country.

Scott stressed that Malawi will continue to received USA support in the private sector development, trade and investment to health.

He also said USA is committed to continue support Malawi health sector, saying they spend about $200 million a year in various health programmes from HIV and Aids to malaria.

“And another thing I think the people of Malawi, government and health professionals should be very proud of is the fact that the country is almost set to become one of the countries in the world to have epidemic control of HIV and Aids.

“This means the number of infections will go down onwards. We need to focus and you certainly have our partnership,” he said.

Scott acknowledged the strong relations between Malawi and USA and said he would build on them and make the relationship even stronger, saying he had fruitful meeting with President Mutharika.

He said it is “exciting development” that Malawi has against qualified for Millennium Challenge Compact.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :