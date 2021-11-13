Use Marinica as TD and not coach- Kabango

Football enthusiast and journalist, Bobby Kabango, has advised the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to properly use the new Romanian Technical Director as such and not as a coach.

Kabango, who writes for Nation Publications Limited (NPL), was speaking on Ufulu FM reacting to the fact that FAM has given the new TD, Mario Marinica, a target to have Malawi National Football Team move up on the FIFA ranking, among other targets.

Kabango argues that such a target is not for the TD but rather the coach adding that there should be a line, distinguishing roles of a TD and national coach. He warns that giving a TD such a target may eventually end up in misunderstandings between the national coach and the TD.

“It is wrong for the TD to be given targets at the national team. The head coach at the national team reports to the TD. Giving the TD targets at the national team will force him to start making decisions for the coach like player selection and formation for a particular match. But after that he has wait in his office for a report for the same match from the head coach. That will be a big problem because the outcome of the match is dependent on his own decisions.

“I remember RVG told me as he was leaving that he never shared a vision the then TD John Kaputa. He said there should be a good and systematic working relationship between TD and head coach,” explained Kabango.

But speaking on behalf of FAM, executive member Tiya Somba Banda who is also SULOM President, said Marinica is an excellent performance analyst who can help the Malawi National Football Team.

“He is a performance analyst. He worked as a performance analyst with Paraguay national team at the World Cup 2010. During interviews he gave us some analysis of our own players. We hope to have better leagues in our regions and the super league through him,” explained Somba Banda.

Marinica has since been asked to fly to South Africa to monitor the country’s national team performance on Saturday in a formality game against Cameroon in the World Cup qualifiers at Orlando Stadium.

