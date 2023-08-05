USF donates computer equipment to Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has donated computer equipment comprising of a computer, UPS and printer to Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association.

USF is a system of subsidies and fees managed by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

The Fund is the authority’s main regulatory tool for promoting universal access to ICT services in rural and underserved areas in the country.

The Fund was established in response to the National ICT Policy of 2013 which put a deliberate policy statement aimed at making ICTs available and accessible to all the people throughout the country particularly those in rural and underserved areas.

USF Committee Member, Phyllis Manguluti, said on Friday during the handover of the materials in Lilongwe that to they want to promote and facilitate the development of an e-commerce platform to enable coordination in the community of interest.

“This follows a request by the Association for MACRA through the Universal Service fund to support them with office equipment and assist in the development of the e-commerce platform Application,” she said.

Manguluti said considering the fact that the Application will help to automate their business process and that the community is ready to harness the power of ICT in fostering the growth of their businesses and services, MACRA thought it wise to come in and assist.

In this case, she said, USF will assist with the equipment and the development of the App that would avail all services the Association membership provides to the customers.

Manguluti further said the desktop is part of the donation. Adding that they thought of presenting it now whilst we they still working on the development because we noticed that the Association does not have a single computer to use in their day-to-day work.

As MACRA, she observed that it is the start of their journey to embark on the promotion of Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector growth through the development of smart apps that would link suppliers and customers of their goods and services.

The Association’s Chairperson Malani Gondwe urged members of the association to embrace technology quite much as the world is changing.

“We are now teaching members that as we are trading here we have to follow technology because without it we will not make business as usual,” he said.

Gondwe therefore commended Macra for the gesture they have shown to the association saying what is remaining is an application (App) to allow members showcase their products and services on the App.

The association has members from garages, Welding and Fabrication, Spare parts traders among others.

