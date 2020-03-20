Usi disowns Facebook account commenting on Cabinet snub: Chimunthu in benefits trap

UTM Party vice-president Michael Usi has disowned a Facebook account running under “Dr Michael Usi” name tag which has been posting messages on Friday praising former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda for rejecting Cabinet appointment by President Peter Mutharika.

Chimunthu Banda said he was not consulted when the appointment was made, saying he could have told the appointing authority not to include him in the Cabinet and has since turned down the post of Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

A post on “Dr Michael Usi” congratulated Chimunthu Banda for turning down the ministerial post.

“Bravo Sir! You have proved that it’s not about our stomachs only but Malawi,” it reads.

But speaking to Nyasa Times in a telephone interview on Friday, Usi said the page does not belong to him.

“I have no Facebook account,” said Usi, who is outside the country.

“I am somewhere in Africa,” he said without disclosing his exact location.

However, it has been learnt that Chimunthu Banda could not take a ministerial post for fear of losing his benefits as former speaker if he was going to be drawing salary as Cabinet Minister.

Parliament revised conditions of service for speaker, first deputy speaker and second deputy speaker putting them on pension and the arrangement started with Chimunthu Banda.

He enjoys benefits such as free housing, two armed police guards, a Toyota Prado TX, a salary like that of a Vice President.

As a legislator, Chimunthu Banda doesn’t get salary as he only receives sitting allowance.

Chimunthu, the former Speaker—who once served the ruling governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as its secretary general—confirmed he communicated the decision to the appointing authority through the Office of President and Cabinet.

Meanwhile, another post on “Dr Michael Usi” Facebook page stated that newly appointed minister Kamlepo Kalua says he has just heard if his appointment on radio and is yet to dedide on the offer.

Usi insists it is not him posting that and that he has reported to Facebook about the fake account.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :