Dausi launches stinging attack on Malawi opposition alliance: ‘Blessing in disguise’ 

Nicholas Dausi in his capacity as spokesperson of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched a stinging verbal attack on the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party electoral alliance ahead of the Constitutional Court ordered fresh presidential election, saying it is a “blessing in disguise” for DPP and UDF alliance torchbearer President Peter Mutharika.

Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security and Disaster Management, told Focus on Africa on BBC World Services that DPP and its electoral alliance partner UDF are not nervous about the opposition grand alliance.

“This is not the first time that the [MCP] has made an alliance with another political party. They did so [previously] and they fared miserably,” said Dausi, a former MCP vice-president.

“The people of this country, in Malawi now, or as of today, know that that the MCP has been sponsoring, plotting, conniving, conspiring and staging political holdrums, political thuggery where people’s property has been looted,” said Dausi.

But put to him by BBC journalists that people will say the same of DPP, Dausi said: “What I am telling you is that, there is no way a Malawian can go and vote for [MCP] because of what they have done in recent past.”

Dausi claimed that Malawians know that the leadership of MCP “as at today is a leadership that is completely very inconsiderate.”

He said: “There is no way that a leader can go and address a public rally at a place where a police officer was killed [Msundwe].”

MCP and UTM Party on Thursday signed a deal to form an electoral alliance ahead of the Constitutional Court ordered fresh presidential election during the event that took place at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe, Both MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM Party counterpart Saulos Chilima avoided any indication on who will lead the alliance.

However, Dausi said the opposition grand alliance which includes Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), Alliance for Democracy (Aford), Freedom Party, Umodzi Party and People’s Transformation Alliance (Petra) will not pose a threat to President Mutharika.

“It’s a blessings in disguise because there is no way the people of this country can have the guts to vote for [MCP]….It’s political brinkmanship at its best,” said Dausi.

He said Mutharika who was narrowly elected by 38.5 percent of the voters in May 2019 controversial elections, which prompted the Constitutional Court to nullify it, will achieve more than 50 percent of the total votes required for the winner.

“We are now going to win 50 -plus-20 percent. We are ready for fresh elections. We have policies and programmes and answers to the aspirations of Malawians,” said Dausi.

Pressed if Mutharika will accept results of the fresh elections if defeated, Dausi said he could not be a prophet of doom.

“What I can assure you BBC is that we are going to win fair and square.

“The people of this country know that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has delivered, he has developed and is developing this country,” he said.

Dausi continued: “There is no way you can expect people of this country to vote for leaders that have planned, conspired, plotted for looting of properties, destruction, burning of building, intolerance.”

Since the election last year, MCP and UTM have waged a campaign of political terrorism, perpetrating acts of violence targeting businesses, innocent citizens and private and public property.

The hooliganism has affected the development of the country and people’s livelihoods.

The DPP spokesperson said Malawians will reject “moral decadence” from the opposition and re-elect Mutharika.

But the UTM has rejected Dausi’s assertion as “absolute rubbish”, with spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga saying Malawians are almost on the edge of the river to get to a glorified future.

On his part MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka said Malawians want “a thinker” to drive the policy of the country not “a mediocre”.

