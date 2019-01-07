Usi gets UTM ticket to challenge Nankhumwa in Mulanje Central: Ng’oma confirmed winner against Anita Kalinde

The UTM party has confirmed that its director of strategic planning Dr Micheal Usi, popularly known as ‘Manganya’, will represent the party as its parliamentary candidate in Mulanje Central to challenge incumbent legislator, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) strongman Kondwani Nankhumwa.
UTM primary polls in Mulanje Central were marred by misunderstanding between Usi’s competitors Damson Chelewani over the electoral venue.
But UTM director of elections Paul Chibingu said after assessing of the report from elections presiding officer, they declared Usi as winner to take on Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and DPP vice-president for the south.
“According to reports from the presiding officers, Mr Chelewani flouted the party’s primary elections law because the district governor recommended that the primary election be held at Ntenjera ground where Dr Usi and his supporters gathered. Mr Chelewani and his supporters gathered at Chisitu, which was contrary to the official venue, hence, declaring Dr Usi a winner,” Chibingu said.
Chibingu confirmed that others that have been declared winners of the primary polls are Lewis Ng’oma, whose contender was former legislator Anita Kalinde in Thyolo North, while in Mwanza Central , Lucy Kampezesi was declared winner against Moses Watola.
Meanwhile, UTM will finalise its primaries this week with the highlight being Salima West, whose incumbent MP Jessie Kabwila joined UTM after ditching Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
Other areas for UTM primaries will be Rumphi Central and North, Lilongwe City South, Ntcheu Central and Bwanje constituencies.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
