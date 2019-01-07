Usi gets UTM ticket to challenge Nankhumwa in Mulanje Central: Ng’oma confirmed winner against Anita Kalinde

January 7, 2019

The UTM party has confirmed that its director of strategic planning Dr Micheal Usi, popularly known as ‘Manganya’, will represent the party as its parliamentary candidate in Mulanje Central to challenge incumbent legislator, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) strongman Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Usi:  To contest for UTM in Mulanje central

UTM primary polls in Mulanje Central were marred by misunderstanding between Usi’s competitors Damson Chelewani over the electoral venue.

But UTM director of elections Paul Chibingu said after assessing of the report from elections presiding officer, they declared Usi as winner to take on Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and DPP vice-president for the south.

“According to reports from the presiding officers, Mr Chelewani flouted the party’s primary elections law because the district governor recommended that the primary election be held at Ntenjera ground where Dr Usi and his supporters gathered. Mr Chelewani and his supporters gathered at Chisitu, which was contrary to the official venue, hence, declaring Dr Usi a winner,” Chibingu said.

Chibingu confirmed that others that have been declared winners of the primary polls are  Lewis Ng’oma, whose contender was former legislator Anita Kalinde in Thyolo North, while in Mwanza Central , Lucy Kampezesi was declared winner  against Moses Watola.

Meanwhile, UTM will finalise its primaries this week with the highlight being Salima West, whose incumbent MP Jessie Kabwila joined UTM after ditching Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Other areas for UTM primaries will be Rumphi Central and North, Lilongwe  City South, Ntcheu Central and Bwanje constituencies.

mtete: To be honest, Manganya cannot win against Nankhumwa. He should just stick to "Tikuferanji"

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
waganyu
Guest
waganyu

waganyu: waste of time Manganya kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mtumbuka weniweni
Guest
Mtumbuka weniweni

Mtumbuka weniweni: Manganya sangamake Nankhumwa guys, waste of time for the comedian

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Chatonda: You mean Usi has been declared winner.because he was at the right.venue? Why cant you have a rerun where both could compete on a level playing field? Silly judgement a nd.a recipe for disaster

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

BigMan: Why not agree to new venue and rerun the primary. People shouldnt win by technicality.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder: kkkkkkkk Ma candidate ena a UTM awina ndi mavoti two hundred something dera lonse mmadera ena a maboma a Blantyre ndi Thyolo, komansotu anthuwo ndi otcthuka. Koma tiziona pa may 21st pano.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

BigMan: Nanunso, delegates voting has no bearing on popular vote. Even if the district agreed that only 20 delegates vote per constituency that wouldnt mean there is no popular support in that area. The popular support doesnt vote in primaries as they are not delegates. Longosoka!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Juuuames
Guest
Juuuames

Juuuames: Koma kumeneko mangaya vs nabkhumwa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
rrrrr
Guest
rrrrr

Kkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu
Guest
Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu

Mwinithengo Azidya Papakulu: UTM IS SYNDROME OF MADNES ,ANTHU AKE TOO MUCH MAKANI EVEN DATA YAWO SAIMVESA WHAT THETY KNOW IS SONG OF BOMA TATENGA.CONFUSED AND DESPERATE TO LEAD USELESS POWER HUNGRY.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi wa bwino
Guest
Malawi wa bwino

Mumati aziti chiyani?…………satenga boma?
Perhaps a DPP ndi a MCP akumati sakutenga boma come 21st May?
You people just hateChilima’s UTM because it is a big threat to your preferred political party’s chances of winning the May election that’s all. Let him talk if he wants to, it shouldn’t be your concern. Otherwise hatred will eat you inside while Chilima and Co are moving on

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mgoloso
Guest
mgoloso

mgoloso: kkkkkkkk hahahahahahahah – koma aliyensedi amafuna zinthu zabwino. Ndi Manganya yemwe?.

Moto wa mapesi

Moto wa mapesi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
mgoloso
Guest
mgoloso

Empty promises – how can the whole leader of UTM say “Mankhwala a Malungo adzakhala aulere” when all along akhala aulere even in the era of Kamuzu.

Zomvetsa chisoni abale – ndale zake ndendende kufanana ndi za madam JB. Zowatenga aMalawi ngati mbuli.

People now are smarter than you think – wait and see it for yourself in 2019. its when you will stop this nonsense.

2019 elections will separate boys from MEN

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Busybody
Guest
Busybody

Busybody: Nankhumwa ali m'dothi! Michael Usi ndi amuna-muna ogona kukhomo kotseka; osati chifukwa cha mantha koma kuti potuluka athyole chitsekocho!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

