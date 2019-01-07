Laureen Ngiwra impresses at London Pulse in season opener

January 7, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi Queens towering  goalkeeper  Laureen Ngwira had a perfect start with her new club  London Pulse on Saturday when they won 51-49 to Worcester’s Severn Stars in their Vitality Netball Super League season opener.

Laureen Ngwira (right) with Stars’ goal shooter Georgia Rowe (left) in action. Picture: clivejonespr.com

This is a season sean for Ngwira to play in England’s Vitality Netball Super League after  she was with  Team Northumbria  in last year’s campaign.

She has been hailed for her “defence strong” and “great interceptions” skills during the game which she played full time.

London Pulse are league debutants and apart from the Malawian star, they were led by Australian Ash Neal and Jamaican Shantal Slater.

Pulse led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and went in at half-time 26-22 ahead.

Stars went on a 7-0 run to finish the third quarter 38-35 ahead

With just two minutes left and the score at 49-49, London took the victory in the final seconds.

For head coach Te Aroha Keenan the Pulse victory was an emotional one.

Timve
Guest
Timve

Mahopu anga Lauren amandivetsa kukoma kwabasi

1 hour ago

