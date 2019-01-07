Wanderers parade FISD Challenge Cup

January 7, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

It was all  blue, white and orange  in Blantyre  on Saturday as FISD Challenge   Cup champions, Be Forward Wanderers, paraded the trophy in the streets as part of activities to celebrate their triumph.

Wanderers in a victory parade

Fans sought out the best views of the parade

Wanderers parade their Fisd Challenge Cup

Hundreds of Wanderers lined the streets for the parade

Proudly blues: Wanderers supporters

Several onlookers and Nomads  fans lined up in the streets of Blantyre  to welcome the cup winners.

The trophy parade started at  Lali Lubani Road the home of the club to Ndirande, Lunzu, Chirimba, Chemusa, Blantyre City Centre, Chilomoni, Manyowe, Zingwangwa, Chilobwe, Manja, Limbe, Bangwe and Machinjiri.

The climax was at the late George Chamangwana’s house, who was Wanderers chairman.

The team presented the trophy to the wife of the late Chamangwana as one way to honour the club’s former leader and player.

The Chairman of the parade, Victor Maunde said they were more than satisfied with the turn-up of their  fans.

“This is the beginning of good things and we hope we will win more trophies this coming  season,” Maunde said.

The Nomads beat Silver Strikers 3-2 to win the richest trophy on the land

For winning the competition, Wanderers pocketed K16 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes