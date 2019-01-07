Wanderers parade FISD Challenge Cup

It was all blue, white and orange in Blantyre on Saturday as FISD Challenge Cup champions, Be Forward Wanderers, paraded the trophy in the streets as part of activities to celebrate their triumph.

Several onlookers and Nomads fans lined up in the streets of Blantyre to welcome the cup winners.

The trophy parade started at Lali Lubani Road the home of the club to Ndirande, Lunzu, Chirimba, Chemusa, Blantyre City Centre, Chilomoni, Manyowe, Zingwangwa, Chilobwe, Manja, Limbe, Bangwe and Machinjiri.

The climax was at the late George Chamangwana’s house, who was Wanderers chairman.

The team presented the trophy to the wife of the late Chamangwana as one way to honour the club’s former leader and player.

The Chairman of the parade, Victor Maunde said they were more than satisfied with the turn-up of their fans.

“This is the beginning of good things and we hope we will win more trophies this coming season,” Maunde said.

The Nomads beat Silver Strikers 3-2 to win the richest trophy on the land

For winning the competition, Wanderers pocketed K16 million.

