Usi insists ‘I AM STILL UTM’ amidst controversy over chanting MCP’s ‘BOMA NDI LOMWELI’ Slogan

Malawi’s Vice President Michael Usi has reaffirmed his allegiance to the UTM Party amidst a storm of political speculation triggered by his use of the slogan “Boma ndi lomweli”, famously associated with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The slogan, chanted during a voter mobilization event in Thambani, Mwanza District, has raised questions about Usi’s loyalty following UTM’s official withdrawal from the Tonse Alliance.

Addressing the controversy, Usi dismissed claims of shifting loyalties and explained his use of the slogan in the context of his role in the Tonse government’s formation.

“I am UTM, that’s a fact,” Usi declared. “When you have a child in a marriage and one partner withdraws, the child remains a product of both. I said ‘Boma ndi lomweli’ because I know I participated in the creation of this government. That does not mean I have abandoned UTM.”

Usi clarified that his slogan referred to the broader Tonse-led administration under President Lazarus Chakwera and not explicitly to the MCP.

Despite Usi’s clarification, UTM Party spokesperson Felix Njawala reiterated the party’s position, stating it has severed ties with the Tonse Alliance and MCP. Njawala called for clarity from the Vice President regarding his remarks, emphasizing that a party member cannot promote another party’s leader.

“We have made it clear that UTM is no longer part of the Tonse Alliance,” Njawala said. “The Vice President’s sentiments in Mwanza will be addressed by the party, and we will engage him for an explanation.”

Political analysts have weighed in on the situation, highlighting its implications for both Usi and UTM.

Victor Chipofya, a political commentator, criticized Usi for creating ambiguity, urging him to define his political direction clearly.

“Malawians deserve transparency from their leaders,” Chipofya said. “The Vice President’s actions are causing unnecessary confusion.”

Henry Chingaipe, president of the Political Science Association, noted Usi’s apparent alignment with President Chakwera, suggesting that his loyalty to the MCP leader might overshadow his role within UTM.

“Usi has shown loyalty to the President, and by extension, the MCP, since becoming Vice President,” Chingaipe observed. “He has long appeared on the verge of exiting UTM.”

The Tonse Alliance, a coalition formed in 2020 between MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima, successfully ousted President Peter Mutharika in a court-mandated fresh election. However, tensions between the coalition’s key partners have steadily escalated, culminating in UTM’s announcement to contest the 2025 elections independently.

Usi’s comments highlight the ongoing complexities within Malawi’s political landscape as alliances shift and parties prepare for the upcoming general elections.

As the 2025 General Elections draw closer, Usi’s statements could test his standing within UTM and further strain relationships within the fractured Tonse Alliance. UTM’s leadership has signaled a desire for unity and clarity as it charts an independent course.

For now, Usi remains adamant: “I am still UTM, and that is a fact.” Whether his words will reassure the party or deepen divisions remains to be seen.

