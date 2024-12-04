Vasco Mqobi Madhlopa: The fearless entrepreneur, set to be Malawi’s first youthful President 

At just 36, Vasco Mqobi Madhlopa is an extraordinary figure—entrepreneur, pastor, youth leader, and potential trailblazer as Malawi’s youngest president. Leading the National Youth Alliance (NYA) with vision and determination, Vasco represents a new generation of leadership, one that prioritizes inclusivity, youth empowerment, and national progress.

From Humble Beginnings to Leadership

Born on May 26, 1988, in Mzimba District, Vasco’s story is one of resilience and transformation. Raised in a modest Ngoni family, he faced early adversity when his parents, Mixon Kornelius Madhlopa and Tamara Banda, divorced. Vasco’s mother instilled a strong work ethic, introducing him to entrepreneurship at just nine years old.

Through hard work and perseverance, Vasco excelled academically, attending Lukwelukwe FP School in Euthini and New Era Private Secondary School in Ntcheu before securing a spot at The Polytechnic, University of Malawi, to study Commerce. Currently, he is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and Law at the University of London, reflecting his drive for continuous growth.

Entrepreneurship: Building a Legacy

Vasco’s entrepreneurial ventures are diverse and impactful. As the CEO of Partners for the North (PFN), he oversees enterprises in transport, logistics, mega farming, publishing, and event management. These ventures create jobs, inspire innovation, and embody Vasco’s mission to empower young Malawians.

Faith and Family

Beyond his entrepreneurial and political pursuits, Vasco is a spiritual leader. He serves as the lead Pastor at Breakthrough Ministries International in Mzuzu, where he inspires faith and community development.

Vasco is also a devoted family man. He is happily married to Vitumbiko Mhango, and together they have a 4-year-old son, Israel Mqobi Madhlopa. His family provides him with unwavering support and serves as a source of inspiration for his mission to build a better Malawi.

A Movement for Change: National Youth Alliance (NYA)

Frustrated by the marginalization of Malawi’s youth, Vasco founded the NYA, a political party that seeks to transform the nation’s political landscape. With a focus on creating opportunities for the younger generation, the NYA champions:

Free collateral loans to support youth entrepreneurs.

Government scholarships and bursaries for underprivileged and talented students.

Youth-centric economic reforms to combat unemployment.

Rehabilitation of essential services such as energy, water, and infrastructure.

Rallying Malawi’s Youth

The NYA is set to launch nationally on January 24, 2025, in Blantyre. Vasco’s vision is inclusive, emphasizing unity across regions, tribes, and religions. “The youth are the engine of this nation, and it’s time we take the driver’s seat,” Vasco proclaims, urging young Malawians to rise and reclaim their future.

A Leader for Today and Tomorrow

Vasco’s understanding of Malawi’s challenges is sharp, and his solutions are actionable. From addressing the country’s economic struggles to advocating for systematic reform, Vasco’s leadership promises bold and transformative change.

As he prepares to contest the Presidency, Vasco Mqobi Madhlopa stands as a symbol of hope and a beacon of possibility. His entrepreneurial achievements, spiritual leadership, and commitment to youth empowerment make him a visionary for Malawi’s future.

With his family by his side and the support of a dynamic political movement, Vasco declares, “Change is not just a dream; it’s a decision. And the youth of Malawi are ready to decide.”

A youthful, united, and prosperous Malawi begins with Vasco Madhlopa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!