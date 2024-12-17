Usi Launches 2024/2025 National Forestry Season in Chitipa, Urging Action on Climate Change

In a bid to combat the growing environmental challenges posed by climate change, Vice-President and Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Michael Usi, today launched the 2024/2025 National Forestry Season in Chitipa District. The initiative underscores the urgent need for collective action in the fight against deforestation and the degradation of Malawi’s natural resources.

Speaking during the launch, Vice-President Usi called on all Malawians to join efforts in planting trees, emphasizing the crucial role of trees in both conserving the environment and mitigating the impacts of climate change. “It’s our responsibility to ensure a healthier environment for future generations,” Usi declared. “Every tree planted contributes to reducing the threats we face from deforestation, charcoal production, and other human activities that harm our forests.”

The National Forestry Season, a key component of Malawi’s climate change strategy, is part of a larger goal to restore 22,420 hectares of degraded land and forests by planting a staggering 40 million trees. With a clear focus on reforestation, the initiative aims to combat climate change impacts, including the devastating floods that have increasingly ravaged communities across the country.

The launch event was attended by key government officials and local leaders, with Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Yusuf Mkungula, stressing the importance of individual contributions. “Each tree planted today is a step towards a greener future,” Mkungula said. “We must recognize the power of trees in stabilizing our ecosystems and securing food production.”

Senior Chief Mwaulambya, a traditional leader from the area, also highlighted the urgent need for reforestation, acknowledging that climate change-related disasters like floods are becoming more frequent and destructive. “As leaders, we must be at the forefront of this movement,” he said, urging fellow chiefs to spearhead tree-planting efforts within their communities. “The environment belongs to all of us, and together, we can restore it.”

The 2024/2025 National Forestry Season comes at a critical time, as Malawi faces escalating climate challenges. The government has recognized the direct link between deforestation and the increasing frequency of natural disasters, from floods to droughts, which undermine food security and livelihoods. Reforesting the country is not just an environmental effort but a strategic initiative to secure the future of the nation’s agriculture, which relies heavily on stable weather patterns.

By targeting the restoration of 22,420 hectares, the National Forestry Season is more than just an environmental campaign—it’s a proactive step toward safeguarding the nation’s food security. As forests play a pivotal role in maintaining soil quality, regulating water cycles, and protecting biodiversity, reforestation will help ensure that agricultural systems are resilient enough to withstand climate extremes.

The theme for this year’s National Forestry Season, “Restore Forests and Land to Secure Food Production,” encapsulates the pressing need for urgent action to reverse the damage done to the environment. It also sends a message to Malawians that reforestation is not merely a policy initiative, but an essential part of the country’s adaptation to climate change and its long-term sustainability.

With the launch of the National Forestry Season, Malawi is signaling a renewed commitment to environmental conservation, climate action, and ensuring a greener, more resilient future. As the Vice-President aptly put it: “The time to act is now. Let’s plant trees today for a better tomorrow.”

