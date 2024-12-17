Global South Countries need Policy Consistency to avoid Barriers to a Smoke Free Future

Speaking at the Technovation 2024 event held on December 11 in Abu Dhabi, Frederic de Wilde, PMI’s President for South and Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth and Independent states, the Middle East and Africa Regions, emphasized the critical role of developing nations in shaping the future of the global economy and stressed the importance of engaging governments in these regions to prioritize tobacco harm reduction as a public health imperative.

Technovation is the annual event organized by Philip Morris International (PMI), focused on technology and innovation when it comes to smoke free products – the new potentially less harmful alternatives to combustible cigarettes- as part of an overall tobacco harm reduction approach.

In his speech during the event, de Wilde highlighted that inconsistent or inadequate regulations on tobacco harm reduction pose significant challenges to achieving a smoke-free world, particularly in the Global South. Without clear and supportive frameworks, the introduction of smoke-free products is hindered, leaving many smokers to rely on traditional, combustible tobacco products.

In countries where smoke-free products remain banned, cigarette consumption continues to rise, revealing an unmet need for less harmful alternatives. De Wilde noted that emerging markets, with their young, growing, and increasingly educated populations, are at a pivotal juncture in adopting transformative policies.

These regions, he said, are set to play a central role in the global economy, contrasting with Western nations experiencing demographic stagnation and societal polarization.

Despite some progress in establishing regulatory frameworks for smoke-free products in the regions he oversees, de Wilde pointed out significant obstacles. Many smokers in these areas lack awareness about the harms of smoking and the existence of safer alternatives, often compounded by misconceptions and misinformation.

Economic barriers also affect the adoption of these technologies, as the upfront cost of smoke-free products can be prohibitive for many consumers. Additionally, outright bans in some countries prevent access altogether.

To address these challenges, PMI has been working to diversify its product portfolio to accommodate different purchasing powers and continues to advocate for regulatory changes. De Wilde called for collaborative efforts involving governments, the private sector, and the media to ensure accurate information reaches consumers. He underscored the media’s pivotal role in fostering informed debates and empowering individuals to make better choices.

Reflecting on PMI’s efforts in the region, de Wilde shared that after a decade of investments, PMI has succeeded in converting 10% of smokers to smoke-free alternatives, such as its line of heated tobacco products.

These products, based on scientific research, are designed to heat rather than burn tobacco, potentially reducing the release of harmful substances. He expressed hope that similar progress seen in Europe could be replicated in the regions under his purview.

De Wilde also emphasized PMI’s commitment to social and economic development in the Global South. This includes partnerships with local communities to improve infrastructure, support digital economies, nurture startups, and extend financial services to underserved populations.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the evolution of government policies and regulatory frameworks, which he believes are crucial for fostering technological innovation and advancing smoke-free alternatives. With sustained efforts, he remains confident in achieving PMI’s mission to convert smokers to safer products globally, ultimately improving public health outcomes.

Since 2008, PMI invested $12.5 USD billion to develop, scientifically substantiate, and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes.

The company made the bold statement that with the right regulatory frameworks, dialogue and support from civil society, cigarette sales can end within 10 to 15 years in many countries.

