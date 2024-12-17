Malawi launches National Emergency Telecommunications Working Group to strengthen disaster response systems

In a bid to improve disaster response and enhance communication during emergencies, Malawi has officially launched the National Emergency Telecommunications Working Group (NETWG), following the devastating effects of recent severe weather events. The initiative, spearheaded by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), aims to create a resilient and efficient emergency telecommunications system that can save lives and protect communities during crises.

The move comes after the country experienced the tragic impacts of Cyclones Idai, Kenneth, Eloise, Ana, Gombe, and Cyclone Freddy, which wreaked havoc across Malawi in recent years, causing widespread destruction, loss of life, and the crippling of vital infrastructure. Cyclone Freddy alone claimed over 700 lives, displaced tens of thousands, and left many missing after torrential rains.

MACRA’s Director of Broadcasting, Zadziko Mankhambo, highlighted the crucial role of communication in disaster response, stressing that without reliable communication, coordination falters, and lives are at risk. He noted that following Cyclone Freddy, MACRA worked with partners like the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to set up an emergency operations center to coordinate rescue efforts through dependable communication channels.

In addition to this, the country has developed the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP), supported by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), to ensure the availability of communication resources during all phases of disaster management. The plan includes the creation of the NETWG, which was formally launched at a workshop in Blantyre on December 17, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders from across the communications, government, and humanitarian sectors.

Mankhambo emphasized the importance of collaboration among all players in the telecommunications and disaster response sectors to build a more resilient telecommunications infrastructure. “Each of us has a role to play in ensuring that Malawi’s telecommunications sector is prepared, robust, and responsive during emergencies,” he said.

The NETWG is tasked with mapping emergency telecommunications resources, coordinating disaster response efforts, and ensuring that the country’s telecommunications infrastructure is protected and prepared to withstand the challenges posed by natural disasters. The group includes partners such as the Ministry of Information & Digitalisation, DoDMA, the Malawi Defense Force, and the Malawi Police Service, as well as telecommunications and broadcasting industry leaders.

In addition to enhancing disaster preparedness, Mankhambo urged telecommunications operators to implement contingency plans to safeguard critical infrastructure during disasters, ensuring that networks remain operational when most needed.

As Malawi continues to battle the effects of climate change, the establishment of the NETWG is seen as a critical step towards ensuring that the country can effectively respond to future disasters, saving lives and minimizing the impact on communities.

With this new framework in place, Malawi is poised to build a stronger, more resilient disaster management system that will protect its citizens and ensure that no one is left behind when disaster strikes.

