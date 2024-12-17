Push for Smoke Free World guided by Decades of Research, experts

While quitting tobacco and nicotine all together has been identified to be key towards achieving better health outcomes for those who smoke, many people across the world have continued to smoke and expose themselves to harmful chemicals through combustion tobacco, despite control activists warning against smoking.

Participants to the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Smoke Free Future Technovation Summit held on December 11, 2024 by Philip Morris International PMI heard that the push for a smoke free world is well guided by atleast three decades of research which has shown that burning tobacco is what makes cigarettes harmful, and so smokeless tobacco products such as heat-not-burn, e-vapour and oral smokeless products among others are key towards saving people people who are struggling to quit smoking.

During the Smoke-Free Future Technovation 2024, Philip Morris International’s (PMI) Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak, reiterated that the primary cause of smoking-related health complications is the high levels of harmful chemicals released through cigarette combustion. Over three decades of scientific research support this fact, underscoring that replacing combustible cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives is essential to achieving a smoke-free world.

Olczak emphasized PMI’s goal to fully replace cigarettes with scientifically substantiated smoke-free products as soon as possible. He also outlined the company’s broader vision of building a strong foundation in lifestyle, consumer wellness, and healthcare over the long term. “PMI aims to completely replace cigarettes as soon as possible with smoke-free products that are scientifically substantiated to be less harmful than smoking. PMI is hopeful that in the long term, it will lay the foundation of a strong business in the areas of broader lifestyle, consumer wellness and healthcare,” Olczak said.

While acknowledging that smoke-free products are not risk-free and still contain nicotine, which can be addictive, Olczak noted that their smokeless nature significantly reduces harmful chemical exposure, making them a less harmful option.

PMI’s 2023 fourth-quarter report highlighted a milestone achievement: its heated tobacco product, IQOS, surpassed Marlboro for the first time in revenue generation. This shift demonstrates the growing adoption of smoke-free alternatives and their potential to replace traditional cigarettes.

Tommaso Di Giovanni, PMI’s Vice President for International Communications and Engagement, also spoke during the event. He stressed the importance of collaboration in replacing cigarettes with better alternatives, emphasizing that non-combustion options, such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, nicotine pouches, and Sweden’s snus, present a significantly lower risk profile. He explained that the harmful effects of tobacco arise from combustion, and removing this process leads to better alternatives for smokers.

Di Giovanni highlighted the importance of a balanced approach to public health, noting that minors and non-smokers should avoid using smoke-free products to minimize unintended consequences. However, these alternatives could provide substantial health benefits for smokers who cannot quit. He called for a unified effort among governments, media, academia, and public health stakeholders to accelerate the transition away from cigarettes, emphasizing that consistent, accurate messaging to the public is vital.

“American inventor Thomas Edison once said the value of innovation lies in what we make of it. And for us as a company, that means all of us, the media, governments, public health academia and society all need a consistent, accurate message to the public for change to happen much faster,” Di Giovanni said.

Andrea Gontkovicova, PMI’s Vice President of External Affairs for South & Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Middle East & Africa regions, further underscored the media’s critical role in bridging the information gap about smoke-free products. She urged journalists to help educate diverse consumer groups, particularly in regions where tobacco use practices vary widely.

With tobacco use remaining one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide, the global push for a smoke-free world is underpinned by decades of research. Harm reduction strategies, such as vaping and nicotine replacement therapies, have proven effective in helping smokers quit or transition to less harmful alternatives.

However, the success of these initiatives requires collaboration across all sectors, robust regulatory frameworks, and comprehensive public education.

PMI’s Smoke-Free Future Technovation reinforced the urgency of advancing harm reduction solutions to mitigate tobacco’s devastating public health impact. Through innovation, collaboration, and accurate communication, the vision of a smoke-free world becomes increasingly achievable.

Innovation in various fields is already shaping life for the better, and harm reduction should be no exception if the push for a smoke free future is to bear the intended results and improve public health.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!