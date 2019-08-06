US’s Peachtree Trust constructs girls’ hostel in Chitipa

Peachtree Trust in conjunction with the Peachtree Church from the United States of America has constructed a girls’ hostel at Sokola Community Day Secondary School (CDSS).

Built in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwenemisuku, the hostel will accommodate 96 learners.

Speaking during the handover of the facility to government on Friday, Peachtree country director Stella Kasirye said some girls in Misuku were walking long distances to school, which forced them to drop out of school.

“We observed that some girls in the area could not finish their studies because they were walking about 12 kilometres to school, while others were renting houses which were not conducive for studying.

“Some people even took advantage to sexually harass them,” said Kasirye.

The hostel which has costed over $100 000 (K76 000 000), has been electrified by solar power.

In his remarks, Chitipa district education manager Votie Mboweni, who was also the guest of honour, commended the trust for supporting government’s effort of ensuring access to education by all.

Sokola CDSS head teacher Tonex Chitete said there are 82 girls out of 165 students at the school.

Peachtree is sponsoring 200 secondary school students, 60 university students, and 16 technical college students in Chitipa.

