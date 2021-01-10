UTM appoints Tumpale Mwenifumbo as publicist, Chihaula in NEC
UTM Party executive committee has appointed maverick veteran politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as its publicity secretary.
Mwenifumbo replaces Joseph Chidanti Malunga who resigned from his position because he has gone back to his teaching job at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).
In an interview with Nyasa Times, Mwenifumbo confirmed of the appointment on Saturday.
“I am excited with the appointment and let me thank the UTM president the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Chilima and the whole UTM national executive committee for recognising me for this appointment. I am at loss with words on how to show my appreciation,” he said.
Mwenifumbo is a seasoned politician who served as deputy minister in the late Bingu wa Mutharika cabinet in Health, Water and Irrigation and served in various portfolios in Aford, DPP and Peoples Party as well as being legislator for Karonga central.
UTM has also appointed Catherane Mzumara as national director for Research and Chihaula Rabson Shaba as national executive member.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
This is a dying party as the court barred Chilima to standard in 2025.
Muisova, zanu izo
The moment to pacify the maverick guy is to place a microphone into his mouth he will go quiet he won’t be fighting for space within Malawi since he has been given a responsibility that makes him conspicuous. He’ll be gunning the UTM pieces of information he is an articulate guy. He does his homework well as shown during the 2019 presidential campaign his outlines of policy framework were premised on thorough preparation unlike Baby Muluzi who frothed at the mention of Chilima. The appointment fits the nomadic politician.
Is it a party of Tumbukas? You make three appointments at the national and all are Tumbukas. Maybe just a coincident
Chipani chabodza lochita kuchititsa manyazi.Sindikudziwa kuti kaya 2025 ndiye adzawanimiza cani anthu.Lero kumpoto ana 182 osankhidwa pamene pakati 929 imeneyo ndiye nyekweyo
UTM why have you made such blunder. This Frank is a opportunist. Look at his political CV . Not impressive at all. These are the people who think they own Malawians politically
I think it is good decision to consider Honourable Mwenefumbo with such big honor and I hope he has a lot to contribute to the Mighty UTM
Does it mean that there are no fresh bodies in the UTM camp that can do this job? Why appointing expired recycled politicians like frank Mwenefumbo who has blood on his hands from Benghazi……
I am a UTM sympathiser but the appointment of frank Mwenefumbo stinks……
Give frank mwenifumbo a chance to do his job, I think he is the right person for the job of being a spoke person for UTM.. If you disagree? Who do you think can
Nkhawa yanu ikhale ku Nyau Party kwanuko osati ku UTM. STUPID!