UTM appoints Tumpale Mwenifumbo as publicist, Chihaula in NEC

UTM Party executive committee has appointed maverick veteran politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as its publicity secretary.

Mwenifumbo replaces Joseph Chidanti Malunga who resigned from his position because he has gone back to his teaching job at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Mwenifumbo confirmed of the appointment on Saturday.

“I am excited with the appointment and let me thank the UTM president the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Chilima and the whole UTM national executive committee for recognising me for this appointment. I am at loss with words on how to show my appreciation,” he said.

Mwenifumbo is a seasoned politician who served as deputy minister in the late Bingu wa Mutharika cabinet in Health, Water and Irrigation and served in various portfolios in Aford, DPP and Peoples Party as well as being legislator for Karonga central.

UTM has also appointed Catherane Mzumara as national director for Research and Chihaula Rabson Shaba as national executive member.

