Covid-19 is real! Chakwera admits relaxing in restrictions as Malawi cases surge

President Lazarus Chakwera conceded he is one of the people in the country who relaxed in the fight against Covid-19 which might have escalated the infection and has since urged people to exercise a high degree of personal responsibility.

Chakwera said this during a radio address to the nation on Sunday.

He has since called on the people to adhere to public health guidelines that were gazetted in the fight against Covid-19.

“We need to get our act together as a nation and take a stand against this enemy. During the festive season over the last few weeks, many of us relaxed our vigilance against the virus, and now we are paying the price.

“We are paying the price because many of us are back to the old ways of not wearing masks. Many of us are back to the old ways of not maintaining our distance from others. Many of us are back to the old ways of not washing our hands regularly.

” When I say many of us, I am including myself and all of us who are working in government. But our collective relaxation against the virus needs to end with immediate effect. We simply cannot afford to let this virus advance any farther.

“We must stop it in its tracks and stop it from conducting yet another crusade of death in our midst,” he said.

He said the speed at which the virus has been spreading since Christmas is very disturbing.

Chakwera said 66 new infections were confirmed between Christmas Day and Boxing Day, saying in the fortnight that has passed since, over 1500 new infections have been confirmed, which is an average of over 120 new infections every day, which is putting too much pressure on our health system and health workers.

“This cannot be allowed to continue.

“If we as a nation do not fight off this virus until it is defeated; if we let down our guard and act as though there is no risk; if we keep flouting safety regulations as we have been doing, we will lose the gains we have all made to make Malawi safe.

“We must all work together to stop that from happening. We must keep each other safe by obeying guidelines, including early closures of drinking places and restrictions on public gatherings, which many are still violating,” he said.

He said because of these lapses in vigilance, he has directed the Ministers of Homeland Security and Health to scale up the enforcement of Covid-19 safety guidelines with immediate effect.

The President said there was need to keep fighting because this virus has intensified its war against humanity, saying there is now more than one strain of this virus and we need to do more to keep each other safe.

“This virus is no respecter of persons. It does not care how much money you have, how good looking you are, how much power you have, how young you are, or how old you are.

“It does not even care whether you are in government or in opposition. It has now infected all sectors of society, including members of Parliament, members of Cabinet, members of the Media, and members of the Clergy. All of us are at risk. And because all of us are at risk, all of us must do our part to obey the guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus: wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands,” he said.

He said if anyone has symptoms of infection, including shortness of breath, fever, and coughing, isolate yourself from others immediately and inform the health facility nearest to you.

He said there is also need to ask for divine intervention, saying people intensify prayers to God for his mercy to come down to Malawi deliverance.

” I have personally joined our church in a program of 21-day fasting and prayer, and I encourage this nation to call on God. Wherever you are, as you fast and pray, God is able to do more than we can,” he said.

In the past 24 hours, the country has lost 12 people due to Covid-19, the highest number of deaths due to covid-19 since infections started in April, 2019.

