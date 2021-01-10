500 Malawian returnees arrive from South Africa

At least 518 Malawian returnees arrived in the country from South Africa yesterday through Mwanza border amid concerns from some quarters in society that the returnees were escalating cases of Covid-19.

Immigration department Mwanza Border spokesperson, Pasqually Zulu, says that “as per government directive, all the returnees have proceeded to Mapanga Prison Training College” where they will be in quarantine.

He said all covid-19 preventive measures and protocols were observed when receiving the returnees who are running away from harsh lockdown in South Africa.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there is no sign that a coronavirus variant identified in South Africa can resist vaccines.

WHO’s technical chief, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, said those infected with different variants had the same symptoms of the disease and there was no severity.

But she said the variant had increased transmission.

“We have no indication that there’s an impact on the vaccines that are being rolled out. That’s very good news. That’s the information we have so far, and studies are ongoing,” said Dr Van Kerhove.

WHO’s Executive Director Mike Ryan said the variant had not changed the way in which the virus is transmitted.

