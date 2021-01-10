Police moves in fast to enforce Covid-19 preventive measures

January 10, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Police have moved in fast to enforce Covid-19 preventive measures as the country has lost 12 people in the past 24 hours due to virus pandemic.

Malawi police on enforcement operation

The police swift action in cities to enforce the covid-19 preventive measures follow a directive by the presidential taskforce on Covid-19.

The law enforcers ensured that all people in public places have masks on and also that all drinking joints are closed by 8pm.

This is to ensure the public adheres to laid guidelines on coronavirus prevention measures.

The enforcement started last night.

All drinking joints should  open at two o’clock in the afternoon and those that operate after 9pm risk being forcefully closed.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda says the move is aimed at  halting  the current surge in Covid-19 infections.

The new Covid-19 strain is wreaking havoc across the globe.

Currently Malawi has 2067 active COVID-19 cases with 220 deaths.

 

Gerson
Gerson
7 hours ago

Amalawi ambiri akumudzi sakukhulupirilabe kuti corona alipodi cifukwa cha Joyce banda ,Chilima komanso Mtambo.Tidakakonda anthu awa adakawapepesa amalawi pazomwe amalankhula nthawi yokopa anthu

Mpoloni
Mpoloni
7 hours ago

Doesn’t Covid-19 spread between 2pm and 8pm?

Kanjedza
Kanjedza
8 hours ago

Police man in the photo not wearing mask?

Nyoni
Nyoni
10 hours ago

2 little 2 late, just the other day the President, was seen with madonna without a mask. This guy Satithandiza. Very clueless

