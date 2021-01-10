Opposition leader Nankhumwa raps Tonse govt over Form One selection
Leader of Opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has described this year’s Form One selection in public secondary schools as flawed, saying the selection process was marred by favourism and political interference.
This was after many Malawians took up in various social media platforms and traditional media to accuse the government of favouring the central region in the selection of form one students into public secondary schools.
Nankhumwa said the 2019/20 selection of learners from Standard 8 in primary schools to Form 1 in public and national secondary schools in Malawi has raised very serious suspicion.
He said according to what he gathered, 1 860 learners were selected to national secondary schools.
“Among these, 929 learners have been selected from the southern region; the central region has provided 749; and in the northern region, a negligible figure of 182 learners has been offered secondary school places,” he said.
He says in percentage terms, the southern region has 40%, and 50% and 10% for central and northern regions, respectively.
” While the central region has the lowest pass rate, it has been given lion’s share in selection of learners to national secondary schools,” he said.
Nankhumwa said he found the current situation grossly flawed, and only aimed at serving the interests of learners from other regions at the expense of the northern region learners.
“I question the procedure that has been used where learners from the northern region have been denied access to national secondary schools, even for those who are based within their ecosystem,” he said.
He said it is clear that politicians may have interfered with the selection process.
“It is clear that there has been favouritism in the selection of learners into Form 1 to the detriment of deserving northern region learners’ future.
“This is uncalled for and retrogressive in the new democratic Malawi where all citizens must enjoy equal rights, including the right to education” he said.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant said he is in disbelief at this turn of events saying because it is just not right and inconceivable to have such an education system in this democratic dispensation.
He said the Government must never compromise on education if it is serious about the country’s meaningful social and economic development.
Nankhumwa said there had been long-standing concerns over how difficult it was for learners, especially from the northern region, to get a place in public secondary schools and universities owing to the ‘Quota System’.
“Opponents of the Quota System vehemently argued that the core principle of educational equity requires that learners should not have their educational opportunities determined by their district, region or tribe.
“It is for that reason that in 2019, the DPP Government, under His Excellency former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, abolished the Quota System,” he said.
Nankhumwa said the DPP Government fully engaged the people of the northern region, through the influential Livingstonia Synod of CCAP, to review the Form 1 selection policy with a view to look at processes from examination to selection.
Following consultations that took place from 28th September, 2019 to 18th October, 2019, the two parties agreed that:
- National Secondary School places shall be allocated on the basis of merit across the country regardless of proximity and economic cost. This meant that use of Quota Policy in selecting learners to secondary schools fell away;
- Equitable access policy shall be applied to cater for women and vulnerable for Form 1 places as it was a common practice the world over where school places are limited; and
- Selection to district boarding school, district day and community day secondary schools shall remain the benefit of learners within the same district.
Nankhumwa accused the Tonse alliance led government of renegating on the issue of quota system of education.
“It is, therefore, heart-breaking that despite political campaign rhetoric about abolishing the Quota System, the Tonse Government has reversed the selection policy decision that the DPP Government and the Livingstonia Synod made.
“Indeed, President Lazarus Chakwera informed Malawians on the campaign trail in the run-up to the 23rd June, 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential election that he would not only end the Quota System but “bury it” too,” he said.
He therefore demanded that the President and his Tonse Alliance administration must implement what they promised Malawians on the Quota System.
He said while it may practically be difficult and costly to nullify the entire selection process, there are some isolated instances, which require urgent review and correction.
He said for example, the case of northern region learners being denied national secondary school space even in secondary schools within their region should be looked into and corrected as a matter of urgency.
He said the Tonse Alliance Government to desist from politicizing education in this country.
“Memories are still fresh in the minds of Malawians, mainly from the northern region, how the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime used education to persecute and disadvantage some sections of the society.
“It is widely documented that in the late 1980s, the MCP regime ordered all teachers of northern origin to return to their home region. This was one of the most disturbing and shocking declarations by a regime whose leader preached about One Malawi and One Nation,” he said.
He said as a nation, we must jealously guard against the return of such autocratic tendencies.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
There is no quota system here, best is to aborish so-called national secondary school, let’s have modern secondary school with all necessary equipment befetting a good modern school.
If Truth be told Tonse has lost the northern vote. No doubt about it. I pity UTM. If UTM remains silent on this it is finished .
To all Malawians especially fellow Malawians from the north I would like to tell you that do not be misled by people who are hell bent on regionalism……..the fact of the matter is that, as LMC said in parliament that the quota system of selecting students into public institutions is dead and buried that is exactly what has happened this year in this selection. The problem is that for far too long we have been misled into the notion that that people from the north are more intelligent than people from the other regions in Malawi which is totally bullshit.… Read more »
The story is not adding up. There is a student in the central region who got 5 subjects A and 1 subject B. He has been selected to a local not even a district sec. School.
Nkhaniyi kaya ndamvapo kanthu kaya. Title ndi ma figures plus percentages chirichonse chikulowera kwake. Mukamva kuti myolankhaniyu akuti chani mundiuzako mabwana
Surely Nankhumwa is busy daydreaming. Konseko kufuna kuti mbuzi zakumpoto zikukondeni a Nankhumwa? Do you know the amount of hate and nepotism against southerners which is practiced by these dark-skinned northerners? MANEB has selected these pupils on merit that’s why the dull tumbukas have not made it big time. All along, northerners were benefiting from the shield of quota system or they were flourishing on kubera mayeso. Typical of the Mzuzu Corner. Merit selection is here to shame atumbukas even more and the fair competition begins now!!! Aisovenge banganya ba Hinya!
If our hero hon Timothy mtambo stays silent on this matter then maybe its true he original Burundian
Northerners must stop believing quota system ended, look here only 10% of places in national schools. Nyondos, munthali, khumbo kachali, first gentlemam are all quite chewing cuds from tonse alliance, while their region suffers. Shame on these opportunists who care about their stomach only.
Seems both south and central regions have majored in the beating of northerners. Maybe Eastern region is better
Northerner never learn, I told them to unite and form one strong party which can speak with one voice but they refuse ld and called me names. But I tell them again, unless they unite they shall always be used and abused by the two bigger regions.
I don’t understand why the North fails to understand the simple reason central region always votes mcp, and Southern Region votes udf or dpp. If you don’t unite, next year you will get less than 182.
koma abale, tiyeni tizilankhula zomwe tikuzidziwa bwino. palibe nkhani apa. zoputa dala. Explicit quota was correct than this one. you have no ground to arhue. Shame.