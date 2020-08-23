UTM boost its numbers in Parliament as Karonga Nyungwe MP Ndovie joins party

August 23, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango - Nyasa Times 4 Comments
UTM on Saturday officially welcomed Kenneth Ndovie, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Nyungwe constituency,  after he dumped the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Ndovie joining UTM
The decision follows a pressure from the constituents who said their MP has similar ideologies and vision with the UTM president, Saulos Chilima – who is State Vice President.
Speaking during the welcoming ceremony, UTM director of political affairs Annita Kalinde described Ndovie as a listening legislature.
According to Kalinde, had it been someone Ndovie would have decided to remain in DPP or join another party.
“Other politicians when you put them on that seat, they become larger than life. You cannot tell them what to do. However, this is not in the case with Ndovie. He is a true servant,” said Kalinde.
Kalinde then thanks the constituents for having confidence with UTM and Chilima.
UTM has been wooing independents to bolster its numerical strength.
In his remarks, Ndovie pledged to remain a servant of the community and continue developing the constituency with the help of advice from UTM  and constituents.
He then urged the constituents especially those competed with him in the 2019 tripartite elections to stop politics and hold hands together in order to develop the area.
Ndovie, who won the seat on an independent ticket, joined DPP early this year and was appointed as a deputy minister of trade by the former president Peter Mutharika.
Early this month, UTM also welcomed the former Karonga central constituency Frank Mwenifumbo who will set to represent the party in the  by-elections.

the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats in the 193-seat National Assembly, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independents got 55 each with United Democratic Front (UDF) getting 10, People’s Party (PP) won five, UTM Party won  four and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one.

But UTM welcomed to its benches independent MPs  Alexander Chilikumtima of Ntcheu Bwanje South and and Ntcheu North East legislator Arthur Enoch Chipungu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lethal Agent
Lethal Agent
2 hours ago

Mr. Saulos Chilima will appoint Mr kenneth ndovie deputy minister of trade on Monday 24th……..[…no drama here]

0
Reply
Namatetule
Namatetule
2 hours ago

The genesis!

0
Reply
SABI ZYEBA LUSHUNUNU
SABI ZYEBA LUSHUNUNU
2 hours ago

Let him wait for 2025 for him to confirm that we voters are truely moving with him from Independent DDP and now to UTM within a year.

0
Reply
Ngodya zinayi Nokha Alliance
Ngodya zinayi Nokha Alliance
3 hours ago

No surprises here.Izi ndiye ndale za ku Nyasa.

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Suspect wants access to frozen accounts to pay for medical expenses – ACB

Malawi’s graft bursting body, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which last week  froze bank accounts belonging to the former President Peter Mutharika,...

Close