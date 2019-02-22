UTM condemns Aford violence on Mwenifumbo rally

UTM Party has condemned reports of violence in Rumphi where United Democrtaic Front (UDF) presidential running mate Frank Mwenifumbo held a political rally on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for UTM JosephChidanti Malunga says in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that it is reported that a member of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Mr Patani Gondwe, is in police custody as a result of the fracas that erupted.

“UTM detests violence of any form and wherever it happens. We would, therefore, like to appeal to all political leaders to prevail on their members to desist from resolving whatever differences may arise through violence. We are famed for being a peaceful country and we must all guard this reputation jealously,” says Malunga.

Malunga also UTM would also like to commend the Malawi Police Service for stepping in to restore order at the event and taking swift action.

“The expectation is that our law enforcers will respond to all acts of violence and other breaches of law and order in a similar manner.

“UTM will condemn all manner of violence regardless who the perpetrators are. We signed up to a violence free campaign, we preach zero violence and we will live with such resolve,” says Malunga.

Aford is in an electoral alliance with UTM. But Mwenifumbo, an Aford legislator, is leading another faction of Afod supporters backing UDF presidential bid.

Mwenifumbo said he was attacked by the Aford president Enoch Chihana’s body guard.

Chihana backed the attack, saying Mwenifumbo should stop using Aford materials.

