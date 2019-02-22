UTM condemns Aford violence on Mwenifumbo rally

February 22, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

UTM Party has condemned reports of violence in Rumphi where  United Democrtaic Front (UDF) presidential  running mate Frank Mwenifumbo held  a political rally on Wednesday.

 Chidanti (left) and Mwenifumbo 

Spokesperson for UTM JosephChidanti Malunga says in a statement  made available to Nyasa Times that it is reported that a member of the  Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Mr Patani Gondwe, is in police custody as a result of the fracas that erupted.

“UTM detests violence of any form and wherever it happens. We would, therefore, like to appeal to all political leaders to prevail on their members to desist from resolving whatever differences may arise through violence. We are famed for being a peaceful country and we must all guard this reputation jealously,” says Malunga.

Malunga also UTM would also like to commend the Malawi Police Service for stepping in to restore order at the event and taking swift action.

“The expectation is that our law enforcers will respond to all acts of violence and other breaches of law and order in a similar manner.

“UTM will condemn all manner of violence regardless who the perpetrators are. We signed up to a violence free campaign, we preach zero violence and we will live with such resolve,” says Malunga.

Aford is in an electoral alliance with UTM. But Mwenifumbo, an Aford legislator, is leading another faction of Afod supporters backing UDF presidential bid.

Mwenifumbo said he was attacked by the Aford president Enoch Chihana’s body guard.

Chihana backed the attack, saying  Mwenifumbo should stop using Aford materials.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes

More From web