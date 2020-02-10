UTM denies talks with DPP over alliance
UTM Party has distanced itself with reports that it is in serious talks with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for a possible political alliance.
This comes at a time of prolonged spat between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) overzealous social media activists with those of the UTM over positions in the event that the two parties are in alliance.
UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party is not in alliance with anyone or any political party.
“Unfortunately, it is not possible to control social media gossip and unprofessional media conduct from traditional press,” he said.
Malunga said this after a week of social media gossip that UTM had entered into an alliance with the DPP and in the agreement UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima would be the presidential candidate for the two parties and that the running mate would come from the DPP.
The issue was also blown on Saturday in Malawi News publication.
Meanwhile, MCP social media activists are up in arms suggesting that in the event of UTM signing an agreement with the MCP, both the presidential candidate and running mate would come from the MCP.
They say this is because the MCP has close to 70 members of parliament in the 193 strong House.
However, UTM social media activists say in the event of an alliance, Saulos Chilima should be the presidential candidate whilst the MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera should be the running mate, saying Chilima is a national leader whilst Chakwera enjoys support from the central region only.
Please don’t fool us. Chilima now has nowhere to go. Taking DPP to court to any reasonable person in dpp who would be allow him to be their leader. Waste of time . He is not a football player that he can be brought.
We already know that Chilima and Chakwera cannot run together. With dpp it already failed. MEC was just stupid to try and rig. Dpp would still win that is why they don’t like 50 + 1 because utm and mcp will keep on splitting the vote for them.
Chilima propaganda imeneyi!! Koma munthu uprezidenti ndiye adaufuna. This is what they want and they are expressing their views as if responding to gossip. Sorry Mr.Chilima, Chakwera and Mutharika are more popular than you will ever be. The past results (dispute them however you want) spoke some truth on this.
Please remind me how many seats in parliament has UTM got? SKC is kidding himself. Better we have maturity.
MCP needs to make a decision NOT to pair with UTM now to avoid the decision affecting their chances of winning/losing the planned fresh elections if they strongly suspect UTM may pair with DPP at the last minute because do not forget it is the coming in of UTM that dampened MCP chances (but gave DPP a life-line) in the 2019 elections!!!
MCP may realize they may not meet UTM’s demands very late (close to elections)!!!
Nanga mia mwini chuma wa mcp apita kuti kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk inu dikrani muone zomwe mulungu amachita .
It is unthinkable for Chilima to go into an alliance with DPP a party that just robbed him and Malawians an election. They will be a lot mudslinging running up to the elections but it is expected unfortunately. Do not believe everything you read on the internet. Use your common sense.
Chilima can not form a goverment with 4 MPs ,if it is possible the only thing UTM can do is their leader to be a running mate.
Sell out Chilima, I remember what Atupele was saying some time during compaign , he used to say,,,, I have a joker! This is just the same, that is why a Chilima abweletsa chikalata chofotokoza zimene akufuna pa Alliance Kwa amene apange naye, unfortunately this Party will not make any Alliance with any Party because MCP knows very well that kukula mtima alinako akuluwa adzakhala position 3 kenako padzakhala DPP and MCP Ku ma Finals, so he is desperate looking and searching who will be interested sadly sagudwa akuluwa. If it is National Party, why looking for Alliance? UTM is… Read more »
How can Chilima be a national leader and get just a million votes only? How can a leader who is a national figure have just 4 MPs?
Ndipo UTM propaganda team sichita manyazi ndi zinazitu…abwelere ku DPP ameneyo, ku MCP tilinawo kale ma candidate Chakwera ndi Mia