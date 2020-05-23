UTM deputy secretary general quits: ‘Party swallowed by MCP’

As Malawi is heading towards fresh presidential elections, UTM Party deputy secretary general Levy Luwemba has resigned from his position and withdrawn his membership from the party, saying the party has been swallowed by MalawI Congress Party (MCP).

Liwemba confirmed to Nyasa Times on Saturday that he has tendered his resignation.

He said he was privileged to serve as UTM Deputy Secretary General to promote ideal, democratic and transformative change for the citizens based on UTM ideals as a new party.

“I am proud of the progress that has been made over the past two years on some of the key goals articulated in UTM-Party manifesto, which if implemented should have put our nation on greater status. The UTM to me was to provide the capabilities needed to transform our nation.

“My belief has been that our strength as a party is inextricably linked with us maintaining and building a strong party, a task all UTM members that came from other parties have worked for,”said Liwemba.

However, he said its leader Saulos Chilima by accepting to become a running mate to the MCP, the UTM vision of prospects of governing Malawi have come to a halt.

“It should be a matter of profound national concern to me and all well-meaning Malawians that whilst as UTM we preach openness and transparency as core transformative values, the terms and agreement of the UTM and MCP Alliance on one hand, and the Tonse Alliance on the other have not been availed for public scrutiny let alone be made available to the UTM National Executive Committee.

“To me personally, the UTM, which will not appear on the ballot paper has been captured by the MCP,” he said.

Liwemba said the decision to join the MCP is by extension the same as turning guns on the UTM agenda and mission, as should the MCP win, there is no guarantee that it will uphold its end of bargain and more importantly be able to tolerate dissent within its government – and moreover it will be an MCP government and a Chakwera administration.

“I have therefore made the painful decision to resign as Deputy Secretary General and ordinary member of the UTM with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Liwemba said he has now been attracted by the DPP/UDF Alliance and pledge to support President Peter Mutharika, who he said has shown “highest degree of consistency, honesty, patience and inclusive of his party and government officials.”

He said: “I hope Malawians will join me to support the DPP/UDF alliance which has mature, experienced and consistent leadership that can continue to implement its development agenda.”

Nyasa Times understands from Liwemba that there will be more UTM officials defecting to DPP-UDF alliance.

