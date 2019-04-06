UTM diaspora wing replaces 2 vehicles torched in arson

The joint Diaspora wings of UTM Party on Friday April 5 2019 officially handed over a newly purchased vehicle to party officials in Malawi as a fulfillment of a pledge made in December last year to replace two vehicles torched in arson attacks by political rivals in the wake of the party’s launch at St Augustine 3 Primary School in Mangohci district.

Two vehicles, a pickup, an errand vehicle for the party and another, registration number NA 4112, belonging to former Mzimba West legislature Agnes Nyalonje, were smashed and burnt at Hotspot and Highway lodges, respectively.

This incident happened after political thugs torched UTM’s Bon Kalindo’s vehicle in Mulanje.

The initiative to replace the destroyed vehicles, a collective effort by the UTM United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa wings, comes as a strong statement from the UTM Diaspora community against the proliferation of violent acts targeting members of opposition parties allegedly perpetrated by ruling party operatives in the run-up to the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Handing over the vehicle to Nyalonje, who is now party Chief of Staff, UTM Director of Diaspora, Grace Nazitwere, thanked the community for their efforts and applauded them for taking a proactive role in supporting UTM’s vision to transform Malawi into “a just, modern, prosperous and united sovereign state.”

Nyalonje, whose vehicle was torched during the party’s Eastern region launch in Mangochi was the second beneficiary of the initiative, following the handover of the first vehicle to UTM Director of Youth Kalindo in February this year.

