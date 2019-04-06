UTM diaspora wing replaces 2 vehicles torched in arson

April 6, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

The joint Diaspora wings of UTM  Party on Friday April 5 2019 officially handed over a newly purchased vehicle to party officials in Malawi as a fulfillment of a pledge made in December last year to replace two vehicles torched in arson attacks by political rivals  in the wake of the party’s launch at St Augustine 3 Primary School in Mangohci district.

Nyalonje received a donation of a vehicle from UTM Diaspora

The vehicle handed over to Kalindo replaces the first UTM vehicle targeted in the arson attacks against UTM.

Two vehicles, a pickup, an errand vehicle for the party and another, registration number NA 4112, belonging to former Mzimba West legislature Agnes Nyalonje, were smashed and burnt at Hotspot and Highway lodges, respectively.

This incident happened after political thugs torched UTM’s Bon Kalindo’s vehicle in Mulanje.

The initiative to replace the destroyed vehicles, a collective effort by the UTM United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa wings, comes as a strong statement from the UTM Diaspora community against the proliferation of violent acts targeting members of opposition parties allegedly perpetrated by ruling party operatives in the run-up to the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Handing over the vehicle to Nyalonje, who is now party Chief of Staff,  UTM Director of Diaspora, Grace Nazitwere, thanked the community for their efforts and applauded them for taking a proactive role in supporting  UTM’s vision to transform Malawi into “a just, modern, prosperous and united sovereign state.”

Nyalonje, whose vehicle was torched during the party’s Eastern region launch in Mangochi was the second beneficiary of the initiative, following the handover of the first vehicle to UTM Director of Youth Kalindo in February this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Opportunistsato Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Wonderful

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
sato
Guest
sato

Iyi ndiye njira yabwino kuwaphunzitsa anthu oyipa mitima kuti UTM siyigonja ngakhale zantopola zitachuluka. Kwatsala kukonza dziko awonongali kuti a Malawi tikhale moyo wosangalala.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago

More From web