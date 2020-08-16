UTM elects Livingstonia University registrar  Mlenga as governor for north

Livingstonia University registrar Dr. Moses Mlenga has been elected UTM Party regional governor for the north after beating the veteran politician Rabson Chihaula Shaba replacing Leonard Njikho, who resigned last month on personal grounds.

Mlenga, who in 2019 lost parliamentary seat for Chitipa Central on UTM ticket, defeated Shaba by 90 against 64 votes in the election the party organized in Mzuzu on Saturday.

UTM Director of Political Affairs, Anitta Kalinde, presided over the elections which attracted delagates from all six districts of the Northern Region.

In his acceptance speech, Mlenga pledged to strengthen the party in the north.

“I will make sure that the party have many MPs and councillors in the region. North will be for UTM,” he said.

“I want to help in building the party at grassroots level,” he said.

Njikho who resigned in order to concentrate on his business is still UTM’s national director for political affairs.

