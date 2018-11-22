UTM hold regional elections ahead of convention: Njikho, Mikaya elected governors, Mituka women’s director

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima’s UTM party has held regional elections and elected people to positions that were being held on interim basis in readiness for the its convention in December where national executive committee (NEC) positions will be up for grabs.

The regional elections started on Monday in Blantyre for the Southern Region where the party elected people to the positions of regional governor won by Steve Mikaya, director of women post went to Loyce Mponda, director of youth is Maxwell Julius, campaign director Beston Maulidi and organising secretary is Amos Phiri.

Mikaya said he will ensure that the party advances issue-based politics in the region.

“My motto has always been forward ever backward never. We don’t want politics of castigation. We as a party have an agenda and every time we are at a rally, we must stick to that agenda,” he said.

The elections were presided over by treasurer general Richard Makondi, NEC member George Saonda, director of security and youth Lewis Ngalande

The elections were also held in the Northern Region where Mzuzu City Member of Parliament (MP) Leonard Njikho was elected regional governor for the North.

Njikho defeated Afiki Mbewe who was acting regional governor with 68 vites against 47 from 115 delegates..

“I will work with the outgoing team as they did a good job to establish structuresa in the region and wooing and wooing people to join the party,” he said.

Njikho committed to work to ensure that the party penetrates the grassroots in all districts in the North.

In the Central Region, Nyasa Times understand that among those elected was Elsie Mituka, wife to retired military Major General Cosgrove Mituka, as regional director for women.

UTM interim spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga promise to give names of all elected.

Malunga said members elected in regions will be the “delegates that will elect members of NEC in December.”

