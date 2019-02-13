UTM invades Nsanje with rallies

UTM party officials have invaded Nsanje district this week with various political rallies to garner support for its presidential candidate Saulos Chilima and members of parliament in the district.

Addressing rallies in three areas on Monday, UTM Director of Women for the South Loyce Mponda said the party will camp in Nsanje until Friday this week to spread its message and vision for the country and win support of the people of Nsanje.

“It is only Dr Saulos Chilima who can transform this district. Others were here and you have seen what they have given you. They have failed to give you tangible development and it is now time for someone who knows these things to start work after May 21 when you give Dr Chilima and UTM MPs and Councillors your vote,” said Mponda.

She further thanked women for gracing the rallies urging them to take active roles in politics if the country is to go forward considering that a mother is the centre of a household .

Speaking to women at Tengani grounds, Mponda noted the empty promises by the DPP government in the area.

“I know you were promised ground shaking development of Nsanje port under the DPP led government , you gave them a vote hoping that the current leader would complete the project but five years down the line there is nothing to show for a port,” she said.

“You need to give them a boot in May and bring in UTM and Dr Chilima,” added Mponda.

This is was the first of the scheduled meetings that will run up to Friday this week.

Kanzeru Maibeni , UTM’s shadow Mp for Nsanje central said women are the caretakers of the world hence should be on forefront to champion the change they want to see .

The sentiments were also echoed on the second stop at Nsanje Lalanje , solijeni grounds were a significant crowd were waiting in big numbers despite that it was getting late .

Nsanje Lalanje UTM aspiring MP James Kalasa said UTM is the only party so far that is lobbying for women recognition and their welfare .

Kalasa also lamented over the five star Nsanje port , a nightmare that people of Nsanje can only imagine.

