UTM launches by-election campaign in Phalombe

September 26, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

UTM Party has launched its campaign in Phalombe North Constituency in readiness for the November 10 by-elections.

Kaliati on Kabaza
The Pre-June 23 campaign mood was once again recreated on Saturday in Phalombe
Kaliati: We came here to plead with people of Phalombe North to vote for UTM’s candidate
Phalombe rallies behind UTM
Speaking to hundreds of people who thronged Mileme School grounds the party’s Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said the people of Phalombe have been presented with a golden opportunity to ‘correct  a mistake’  by voting  for Justine Mokowa popularly known as ‘Ambuye Amuna,’  who will represent UTM  in the by election.
She said as a Tonse Alliance partner,  UTM will play a huge role in ensuring that the people of Phalombe North Constituency begin to enjoy the development that has eluded the area for many years.
Kaliati said UTM has structures in the constituency and all over the district and that voting for Justine Mokowa of UTM will serve to compliment the situation to fast track development for the area.
She added that the UTM through the Tonse Alliance will ensure that the party’s manifesto which is well articulated in many areas of social economic development is implemented.
Kaliati, who arrived at the venue on a ‘kabanza’ motor cycle,  said the UTM will not tolerate anyone particularly Agriculture officials to sabotage the Agriculture Farm Input Program which government is currently implementing in all areas across the country.
She chided the Dem0cratic Progress Party (DPP) for their  decision to field a candidate in the constituency after mishandling the last election and urged the people to see through the DPP lies   for what they are and make an objective decision for the sake of development.
Added Kaliati: “DPP was only good at feeding you with lies whilst a few of its officials were basking in untold wealth. That is not a good way to manage a country because   running a proper government is about creating an environment where wealth is distributed to the common person in the village.  UTM will ensure that the Tonse government achieves that objective”
Taking his turn, Publicity Secretary, Chidanti Malunga  said  UTM  and  the Tonse  government  is here to ensure that  there is equitable distribution of social  and economic development in the country   to improve lives of Malawians.
He added that the fact that UTM and MCP are able to run government together as Tonse Alliance and be able to campaign for by-elections as separate entities is a sign of democracy and political maturity.
Malunga said that is exactly the type of focus and vision that was lacking in the previous government, and one needed now to bring real development in the country.
“Although  we  subscribe to the Tonse  Philosophy, our agenda as a political party  and as a separate entity still remains strong  and our focus is to leverage the Tonse Alliance to implement our promises such as  eradicating corruption; creating 1 million jobs  for our youths in the first 12 months of  the Tonse government; ensuring that people have three means a day  and others,” said Chidanti.
Other speakers  at the rally were the UTM candidate for the by-election, Justine Mokowa and Director of women in the southern region, Loyce Mponda.
At the end of the rally, Kaliati launched a 1 million kwacha trophy for both boys and girls in the constituency to a deafening applause of the crowd.
The constituency fell vacant following a High Court of Malawi ruling nullifying its May 2019 results on the basis of massive irregularities.
There will be five by-elections in total that will take place on November 10 this year: two in Mangochi; one in Karonga; one in Lilongwe and one in Phalombe

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP joins Karonga Central by-election race: Fields ex-councillor Mwalughali

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has joined the Karonga Central Constituency by-election race following the fielding of Ernest Mwalughali...

Close