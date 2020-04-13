UTM, MCP in political social distancing as nomination for Malawi fresh elections near

I don’t know about you, but there appears to be an outbreak of a deadly political virus in the opposition camp—a political virus that, evidently, is pushing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party into political social distancing.

Just look around.

UTM is busy selling its Manifesto alone. MCP ‘Kokoliko Movement’ is yet to incorporate UTM’s Youth wing which is busy on its own.

Both parties, we are told, are yet to collect presidential nomination papers due to be presented on April 23 and 24.

UTM’s leader Saulos Chilima addresses news conference alone—with no sign of MCP’s presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP also goes alone, again, to address the public on an issue that UTM already addressed.

Equally interesting is the message of alliance leadership which some key leaders in these two parties are parading in the public.

MCP youth leader Richard Chimwendo has been posting, calling Lazarus Chakwera the next president of Malawi.

Bon Kalindo, one of UTM’s loudmouth, has a video clip on where he said the next coming government will be led by Saulos Chilima.

Even more disturbing is the position, somehow contradictory, which the two parties, separately, have taken on the public question regarding the contents of their alliance and, also, the question of who will lead it.

Both MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali and UTM mouthpiece Chidanti Malunga underlined that the contents of the alliance agreement aren’t yet ready, insisting that even the question of leadership hasn’t been solved.

The list of observable facts that, somehow, suggest ‘social distancing’ between MCP and UTM is endless.

One would understand, of course, that with coronavirus stopping public rallies, parties are finding it tough to remain relevant.

However, UTM and MCP have taken quite a suspicious detachment towards the other at a time when visible elements of their unity should have been promiscuous.

The two parties do know, of course, of their social distancing. The signs are everywhere.

What we don’t know, of now, is the name of the virus that is sending them to isolation.

Could it be that governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is playing its game marvelously to keep these guys apart? Because most experts agree that the only working strategy for DPP and its alliance partner UDF is to keep these two parties away from each other.

Perhaps, as some would say, it must be the unsolved leadership question as who will lead the alliance. Should it be Chakwera or Chilima?

This question will remain a challenge—especially when party leaders in each party continue to sale their leaders as better than the other.

The only way out here is for these two parties to come to the table, iron our unresolved questions of leadership in the alliance. Time is running out.

