UTM organize mega rallies nationwide

With its leader Vice President Saulos Chilima away to the United States of America (USA) for a private visit, UTM party has organized mega rallies across the country.

According to the programme, the party will hold political rallies in Rumphi west at Bolero, Mangochi Katuli and Lilongwe on Saturday while on Sunday, there will be a mega rally at East Bank in Chikwawa.

“We are a party of the people and we will be actively on the ground while our leader is away. We want to continue giving message of hope to our people because we know that we are forming the next government in May and the people need to be aware what we will be bringing them in government,” said UTM Publicity Director Joseph Chidanti Malunga.

He said on Saturday at Bolero in Rumphi, speakers will be Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya and other party top gurus namely Olipa Muyaba, Loveness Gondwe, Leonard Njikho and Chihaula Shaba.

“In Mangochi Katuli at Nninde Ground, we will have the Regional Governor for the South Steve Mikaya, UTM patron Noel Masangwi, Former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, Jessie Kabwila, Willet Kalonga and Campaign Director Lucius Banda,” said Chidanti.

On the same day, UTM secretary General Patricia Kaliati, Regional Governor for the Centre Daniel Mlomo, Treasurer General Iqbal Omar, UTM executive member Newton Kambala and Chidanti himself will be at Sese Ground and Gwenya in Area 24 in Lilongwe.

On Sunday, the party will hold a mega rally in Chikwawa east Bank and at Livunzu Trading Centre where the Speakers will be Steve Mikaya, Noel Masangwi, Patricia Kaliati, Shanil Dzimbiri, Dr Micheal Usi, Jessie Kabwila, Willet Karoga and Lucius Banda.

Critics have been hitting UTM saying they only organize rallies if Chilima is around but the party has been organizing various political rallies across the country.

