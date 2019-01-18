Violence will be one of ‘survival mechanisms’ in Malawi tripartite elections -PAC

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) HAS observed that the continued cases of political violence on individuals who take different views within and outside political parties is a sign of panic as the country approaches the May 21 tripartite elections.

The quasi-religious grouping made the observation in the wake of attack on Mulanje South legislator Bon Kalindo in Mulanje on Wednesday and failure by the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera to attend Reverend John Chilembwe memorial service over security concerns .

In a statement issued on Wednesday, co-signed by PAC chairperson Reverend Dr. Felix Chingota and spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole, the governance watchdog said the incidents would render the May 19 Tripartite Elections not to be free and fair, which may lead to undesirable outcomes.

‘“The beating of Hon. Bon Kalindo confirms that political violence will be one of the survival mechanisms in the 2019 race. PAC strongly condemns the beating of Kalindo, whether it was perpetrated by the opposition or governing party,’’ read the statement in part.

Kalindo on Wednesday morning claimed he was assaulted by some people he believed were governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters.

He said he was invited by Mulanje District Council to a budget meeting where he was also expected to handover two police units he constructed in his constituency.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said police have not yet arrested anyone in connection to Kalindo’s attack.

