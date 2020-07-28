UTM Party regional governor Njikho resigns

July 28, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

UTM Party Regional Governor for the Northern Region, Leonard Njikho, has  resigned from  his position for what he described  as  personal reasons.

Njikho: I have stepped down on personal reasons

Njikho confirmed to Nyasa Times that he has indeed stepped down from the position of regional governor but has not withdrawn his membership from UTM Party.

“I have resigned asa regional governor  but I remain an avid supporter and member of UTM Party,” he said.

Both UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga and  party secretary general  Patricia Kaliati confirmed the development in separate interviews.

Malunga said indeed Njikho resigned and the party accepted for compassionate reasons.

“Njikho remains a UTM member but he asked to resign as regional governor because of family issues which he want to attend t,” said Malunga.

On her part, Kaliati said the deputy regional governor, David Botha, has taken over from Njikho in an acting capacity until August 12 200 when the oarty will hold elections to fill  yp vacant posts.

Njkho was the parliamentary seat in Mzuzu in 2014 as an independent candidate. He then joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) before  dumping the party  to join UTM which is led by State vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Kwenga mwazembo
Guest
Kwenga mwazembo

Soon mumva kuti amasakha kukakhala ambassador. Amuuzakuti apange zimezo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Knight Templar
Guest
The Knight Templar

Typos and misspellings are just too much in this article . Noooo nyasatimes editorial team please improve. Let’s have quality work. This kind is unacceptable.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gawanizanuzokha Mc. Ben
Guest
Gawanizanuzokha Mc. Ben

zake izo. awona mmene apangile hiyaaaa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mombera University Lecturer
Guest
Mombera University Lecturer

The northerners have been used and dumped. Phuma and Kutengeka too much

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mbulo
Guest
Mbulo

Tinawauza koma kutengeka..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kumudzi
Guest
Kumudzi

Anyanyala udindo simunawapatse??

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MMalawi
Guest
MMalawi

family issues…mwina ufumu. osamakhala negative al the time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
