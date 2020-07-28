UTM Party regional governor Njikho resigns

UTM Party Regional Governor for the Northern Region, Leonard Njikho, has resigned from his position for what he described as personal reasons.

Njikho confirmed to Nyasa Times that he has indeed stepped down from the position of regional governor but has not withdrawn his membership from UTM Party.

“I have resigned asa regional governor but I remain an avid supporter and member of UTM Party,” he said.

Both UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga and party secretary general Patricia Kaliati confirmed the development in separate interviews.

Malunga said indeed Njikho resigned and the party accepted for compassionate reasons.

“Njikho remains a UTM member but he asked to resign as regional governor because of family issues which he want to attend t,” said Malunga.

On her part, Kaliati said the deputy regional governor, David Botha, has taken over from Njikho in an acting capacity until August 12 200 when the oarty will hold elections to fill yp vacant posts.

Njkho was the parliamentary seat in Mzuzu in 2014 as an independent candidate. He then joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) before dumping the party to join UTM which is led by State vice-president Saulos Chilima.

