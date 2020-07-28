US-based Malawian Matengula donates bicycle ambulances to Lilongwe communities

United States-based Malawian Michael Matengula has donated three bicycle ambulances to people of Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mazengera.

In an interview, the donor, who is a board member of Malawi Diaspora Network, said he wanted to ease transportation challenges in the area.

“Our research found out that people use wheelbarrows, ox-carts and bicycles to transport patients to hospital,” he said.

Matengula also said he is focusing on three areas, namely water, transport and energy solutions in the area.

“Malawians in Texas, United States under the banner of Malawians in Texas Organisation have joined the cause and are distributing the bicycles in the country to ensure that each constituency owns one or two bikes,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Group village head Namulera said the bicycles will help people transport patients to hospital.

“We cannot afford to hire vehicles because they are expensive,” he said.

Lilongwe Mpenu legislator Eisenhower Mkaka, who is also Minister of Foreign Affair and International Realations, commended Matengula for the initiative.

“We cannot only rely on ambulances to ferry patients from their homes to hospital because the demand is high; hence, the need for alternative means of transport,” he said.

Matengula made the donation under his real estate firm Sharp Valley Holdings Limited.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!