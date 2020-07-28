US-based Malawian Matengula donates bicycle ambulances to Lilongwe communities

July 28, 2020 Chimwemwe Njoloma – Mana 3 Comments

United States-based Malawian Michael Matengula has donated three bicycle ambulances to people of Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mazengera.

Mkaka (L) receives the bicycles from Matengula (standing next to him).-Photo by Chimwemwe Njoloma

In an interview, the donor, who is a board member of Malawi Diaspora Network, said he wanted to ease transportation challenges in the area.

“Our research found out that people use wheelbarrows, ox-carts and bicycles to transport patients to hospital,” he said.

Matengula also said he is focusing on three areas, namely water, transport and energy solutions in the area.

“Malawians in Texas, United States under the banner of Malawians in Texas Organisation have joined the cause and are distributing the bicycles in the country to ensure that each constituency owns one or two bikes,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Group village head Namulera said the bicycles will help people transport patients to hospital.

“We cannot afford to hire vehicles because they are expensive,” he said.

Lilongwe Mpenu legislator Eisenhower Mkaka, who is also Minister of Foreign Affair and International Realations, commended Matengula for the initiative.

“We cannot only rely on ambulances to ferry patients from their homes to hospital because the demand is high; hence, the need for alternative means of transport,” he said.

Matengula made the donation under his real estate firm Sharp Valley Holdings Limited.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Daniso LongweChiwothaKumudzi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daniso Longwe
Guest
Daniso Longwe

Matengula is in Malawi because he took people’s goods to send to Malawi in one of the trucks he was aiding and abetting in the money laundering schemes of the past DPP cadets. He couldn’t clear the goods and people were on his neck for months. Matengula is a crook.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chiwotha
Guest
Chiwotha

This guy is a con artist. In this just ended government he was helping the DPP ministers and MP’s money launder. He was helping them buy cars and trucks. People don’t be cheated

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kumudzi
Guest
Kumudzi

Good gesture

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares