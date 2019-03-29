UTM running mate Usi barnstorms North Malawi with message of hope

The UTM Party vice-president and presidential running mate, Dr Michael Usi has assured people of Karonga that his party will embark on various socio economic developments that will uplift their economic and social status immediately once elected into government on May 21.

Usi in in the northern region for political campaign meetings ahead of the watershed polls.

Speaking at Lusako ground in the area of Paramount chief Kyungu in Karonga after a long day whistle stop tour that saw him stopping at Jetty, Ngara, Lupembe and Kiwe, covering the whole five constituencies, Usi said time has come to bring meaningful change.

He said it is pathetic to see people of Karonga starving yet they have plenty of water in Lake Malawi that flows from Songwe to Mangochi that could be used in irrigation farming to produce maize and rice twice a year.

“Two weeks ago I was in Jordan and Israel, countries that do not receive sufficient rainfall for farming but they are able to produce enough maize and wheat for consumption and sale through irrigation, why not Malawi,?

“We too can do that only that we lack political will to seriously implement the green initiative program and the only hope is Saulos Chilima who he said is the only visionary leader capable of fixing challenges Malawians are going through,” Usi said.

Usi further said that once people vote for Chilima, the UTM will form a government that will surprise not only Malawi, but Africa and the whole universe with its leadership style that will end segregation, nepotism and politics of tribalism.

On quota system, Usi told the electorates that his whole school life from primary school to doctorate degree level, he has never been disturbed by any Tumbukas, emphasizing that what competes in classrooms is one’s thinking capacity and not where one comes from.

“Our UTM government will not punish students who score good grades all because they come from the northern region. Chilima and I have been condemning quota system and we are happy that come May 21, we are abolishing it so that students are picked on merit,” he said amid hands clapping.

He, however, advised all the five shadow Parliamentarians and their Councillors not to desert the electorates once voted into power but remain in their areas for them to foster and monitor developments smoothly.

Usi, nonetheless, took a swipe at the DPP government for not doing enough to develop Karonga when Kayerekera Coal Mine was exploring uranium, saying by now the district could have been a city if the government had outlined good policies with paladin Africa before commencement of the project.

“By now Karonga could have been a city had it been our leaders are not selfish. They only think about them, their families and girlfriends, forgetting ordinary Malawians.

“I challenge you, vote them out on May 21. This is the only chance to get rid of clueless and greedy leaders,” he said.

Adding his voice earlier on was the director of research Norman Nyirenda who said time has come for the youths to get what they deserve through vocational schools that UTM will introduce throughout the country.

Nyirenda said the aged who are more that 65 will be getting a monthly allowance of K15 000 while women will be enjoying the K45 billion revolving fund for small scale businesses.

