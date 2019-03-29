Moliati, Kam’mwamba in title fight

The Malawi Defense Force based boxer, Crispin ‘Dungulinya’ Moliati will on March 31, 2019 exchange punches with Blantyre based boxer, Israel ‘Money Machine’ Kam’mwamba in a 12 round featherweight title bout at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

Moliati who is the current champion in the featherweight category has kept the belt for almost two years after defeating Yohane Banda at the same venue.

“It’s a title fight, I am very serious about it and I am also very happy to fight a good boxer like Israel but I am a classical boxer and I will teach him how to box and then at the end of the day I will defend my belt,” Moliati said.

Kam’mwamba who is also ready for the fight said all is set to snatch the belt from Moliati.

“I am ready to take the belt to the commercial city of Blantyre as my preparations have been so good so I cannot see anything hindering me to become the champion on this day. I should urge all my supporters to come in their large numbers to support me and also to witness my victory,” Kam’mwamba said.

The bout has been organised by Keba Boxing Promotions in Lilongwe.

Keba Inusa who is the Managing Director said all is set for the big fight.

“It is the first title fight in the country as far as boxing is concerned and we have prepared very well and everything is in order right now, our pairings are also very good that our fans will enjoy the day,” he said.

In the main supporting bout, Simion Tcheta faces Lewis Nkhata. In other supporting bouts on the day, Mudi Kuminga will date Jonas Kakwele and King Nata will face Felista Modesto.

