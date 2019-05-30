UTM seeking judicial review in election results: Want recount of presidential vote

UTM Party says it is seeking judicial review on the whole electoral result system because of daring anomalies which pollster conceded and corrected.

The Saulos Chilima led party wants the court to order a recount of the whole presidential vote.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said although he could not give details on the actual substance of the court suit, the party lodged a complaint over 400 missing votes for party president Saulos Chilima in the north.

He also said there were similar anomalies in Mzuzu.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah conceded there were some anomalies in the presidential poll result in Mzuzu.

“The presiding officers missed 400 votes for Dr. Chilima. We corrected the anomaly and the 400 votes reflected on Dr. Chilima’s result sheet,” said Ansah.

She also conceded there were problems in Lilongwe, saying a computer messed up presidential poll figures.

Ansah said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera was awarded 540 444 instead of 530 941 votes.

She said Chilima was given 113 595 votes instead of 113 909 votes whilst Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika was given 84 595 votes instead of 82 080 votes.

