UTM South launch moved to Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park

Vice-President Saulosi Chilima launch of his United Transformation Movement (UTM) in the southern region has been moved from Saturday to Sunday in Blantyre with change of venue as well from Nyambadwe Ground to Njamba Freedom Park.

UTM national organising chairperson Noel Masangwi said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the change was necessitated after organisers relaised that Nyambadwe Ground is too small for their mass rally.

Masangwi said the movement has received an overwhelming support since its launch at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

He said they have seen an upsurge of membership since the launch.

Meanwhile, UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga has said Chilima is demonstrating his fresh approach to politics as demonstrated by his 12-point plan the mpvement will implement once elected as President in next year’s elections.

“The country wants a change in the type of politics in this country and politicians who can really provide the solutions to the challenges the country now faces. Chilima is the hope for a better Malawi,” he said.

“It’s time for change. It’s time for UTM,” said Masangwi.

After launch in the South, the movement is also expected to hold a regional launch in the Northern region on August 4 in Mzuzu.

The maiden Masintha rally witnessed a large number of young people gracing the launch, with a mixture of political colours, including Newton Kambala’s United Transformation Party which has joined the movement and Manganya’s [Michael Usi] Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu.

