UTM South launch moved to Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park

July 24, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Vice-President Saulosi Chilima launch of  his United Transformation Movement (UTM)  in the southern region has been moved from Saturday to Sunday in Blantyre  with change of venue as well from Nyambadwe Ground to Njamba Freedom Park.

Chilima and Masangwi: UTM on the move

UTM national organising chairperson Noel Masangwi said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the change  was necessitated after organisers relaised  that Nyambadwe Ground is too small for their mass rally.

Masangwi said the movement has received an overwhelming support since its launch at  Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

He said they have seen an upsurge of membership since the launch.

Meanwhile, UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga has said Chilima is demonstrating his fresh approach to politics as demonstrated by his  12-point plan the mpvement will implement once elected as President in next year’s elections.

“The country wants a change in the type of politics in this country and politicians who can really provide the solutions to the challenges the country now faces. Chilima is the hope for a better Malawi,” he said.

“It’s time for change. It’s time for UTM,” said Masangwi.

After launch in the South, the movement  is also expected to hold a regional launch in the Northern region on August 4 in Mzuzu.

The maiden Masintha rally witnessed a large number of young people gracing the launch, with a mixture of political colours, including Newton Kambala’s United Transformation Party which has joined the movement and Manganya’s [Michael Usi] Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
WawaNzikaFraser NyakamelaEuropeansEkwendeni Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nzika
Guest
Nzika

Go! go! go! Chilima. Desperately waiting for you to address us in Mangochi…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
Ekwendeni
Guest
Ekwendeni

I would like to agree with a political analyst on MIJ this morning who said UTM is a vengece Movement. There are number of questions to be asked about Chilima’s Movement; He refused to receive a petition from CSOs on corruption. He is a VP and has all powers through the constitution to address corruption and nepotism. He is part of DPP Government In France Emmanuel Macron’s bodyguard was dismissed and is being tried in court for participation in demostration. Chilima guard Kuchingale did the same in MC by election. Chilima did nothing. Where are his values It has being… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Europeans
Guest
Europeans

Your point relating to Macron is out of context with what you’re talking about…Think before you talk. Dont just post nonsense here…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Fraser Nyakamela
Guest
Fraser Nyakamela

The difference between France and Malawi is clear, brother you are talking about developed countries. In France you can criticise nothing will happen. In Malawi the president is the boss. By the way I live in France. Guys support this guy because you can’t have the president shielding Chaponda. It’s bad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

Frazer, Chilima shielded Chaponda too by him being silent. The problem with Malawi is that we don’t have any values in our political system. Chilima is corrupt – he sold his house to a cashgater, he is surrounded by corrupt people so how can he fight corruption.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Jojo
Guest
Jojo

Yeyeyeyeye, zisinthe abale zinanyanya iiiish!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dreaming Big
Guest
Dreaming Big

Mr SKC please come to Mangochi to Launch this Movement again after Northern Region, we are also looking forwards for your coming even though i’LL attend the Blantyre one but still we also need one here plz.

Come and dine with us a as well.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
GIRIMOTI
Guest
GIRIMOTI

tili konkoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Henry
Guest
Henry

Usual excitement….

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes