UTM South launch moved to Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park

Vice-President Saulosi Chilima launch of his United Transformation Movement (UTM) in the southern region has been moved from Saturday to Sunday in Blantyre with change of venue as well from Nyambadwe Ground to Njamba Freedom Park.
UTM national organising chairperson Noel Masangwi said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the change was necessitated after organisers relaised that Nyambadwe Ground is too small for their mass rally.
Masangwi said the movement has received an overwhelming support since its launch at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.
He said they have seen an upsurge of membership since the launch.
Meanwhile, UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga has said Chilima is demonstrating his fresh approach to politics as demonstrated by his 12-point plan the mpvement will implement once elected as President in next year’s elections.
“The country wants a change in the type of politics in this country and politicians who can really provide the solutions to the challenges the country now faces. Chilima is the hope for a better Malawi,” he said.
“It’s time for change. It’s time for UTM,” said Masangwi.
After launch in the South, the movement is also expected to hold a regional launch in the Northern region on August 4 in Mzuzu.
The maiden Masintha rally witnessed a large number of young people gracing the launch, with a mixture of political colours, including Newton Kambala's United Transformation Party which has joined the movement and Manganya's [Michael Usi] Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu.
I would like to agree with a political analyst on MIJ this morning who said UTM is a vengece Movement. There are number of questions to be asked about Chilima’s Movement; He refused to receive a petition from CSOs on corruption. He is a VP and has all powers through the constitution to address corruption and nepotism. He is part of DPP Government In France Emmanuel Macron’s bodyguard was dismissed and is being tried in court for participation in demostration. Chilima guard Kuchingale did the same in MC by election. Chilima did nothing. Where are his values It has being… Read more »
Your point relating to Macron is out of context with what you’re talking about…Think before you talk. Dont just post nonsense here…
The difference between France and Malawi is clear, brother you are talking about developed countries. In France you can criticise nothing will happen. In Malawi the president is the boss. By the way I live in France. Guys support this guy because you can’t have the president shielding Chaponda. It’s bad.
Frazer, Chilima shielded Chaponda too by him being silent. The problem with Malawi is that we don’t have any values in our political system. Chilima is corrupt – he sold his house to a cashgater, he is surrounded by corrupt people so how can he fight corruption.
