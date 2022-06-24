UTM supporters converge at Chilima residence to block ACB

Scores of UTM supporters in party attire are converging at the residence of Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima amid reports that graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers were heading to the residence to arrest and interrogate him over allegations of corruption, money laundering and racketeering huge sums of money allegedly given United Kingdom based businessman Zuneth Sattar.

Chilima was already being investigated by the ACB for sources of money amounting to K3 billion which he used to buy party vehicles through a proxy Kwesi Msusa.

The supporters, mostly women and youth have been ferried in vehicles to the residence apparently to prevent the course of justice to take course. Chilima himself has on a number of occasion expressed belief in the rule of law.

Chilima is facing uncertainty and upheaval in his political career following reports that he might have benefitted from illicit money and his involvement as a debt collector for the businessman.

The vice president denies the allegations and says they are politically motivated and has since refused to step aside to pave way for smooth investigations.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera “clipped” his powers on Tuesday but on Thursday he attended a cabinet meeting without invitation at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where he cut a lone figure.

On Thursday, the ACB arrested former Inspector General of Malawi Police George Kainja similarly linked to Sattar but was later given bail by a court in Lilongwe.

This is the second time Chilima will be interviewed by the ACB for his name being linked to high level corruption. The first was during the Joyce Banda administration’s cashgate scandal.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!