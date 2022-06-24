UTM says Chilima’s corruption is political gamesmanship

UTM Party has cried foul and are surprised as to why citizen number two Dr Saulosi Chilima could be subjected to a humiliating and demeaning treatment following his expose in a corruption, money laundering and racketeering scandal Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) report that led to his “technical sacking” by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Frank Mwenifumbo, UTM Party Spokesperson said what is happening as a political scheme or gamesmanship meant at discredit the Chilima’s leadership.

“We strongly believe this is a political scheme and acts of malice aimed at distorting the terms of Tonse Alliance agreement and also remove confidence on the leadership of Rt. Hon. Dr. SKC,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenefumbo further refuted claims that the party’s supporters stopped the ACB from interviewing Chilima on the corruption allegations.

“This whole saga is a scam. All this is coming from what was described as incomplete and substandard report by the President of Malawi.

UTM is flatly refuting social media reports that party youths have blocked the entrance to the Chilima’s residence to prevent ACB officials from interrogating the vice president.

however, pictures and videos on social media show young men standing on the way to the entrance of the residence in Area 43 in Lilongwe while women in party lying on the road to the residence and others sat comfortably on the road.

“The entire UTM party will rally behind their leader come rain, come sunshine and will not be dissuaded. It is our prayer that he emerges even stronger than ever before when everything is said and done,” added Mwenifumbo.

Chilima has denied any involvement in the corruption allegations and says he is ready to challenge them when the opportunity comes.

Chilima is protesting innocence to the ACB findings but the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, the equivalent of the FBI in USA, named him first in its affidavit filed in courts when resisting Sattar’s bail condition variations.

It is not known yet whether Chilima has protested similar innocence to the UK crime bursting agency who it is believed have WhatApp messages and call recordings after they bugged the office of businessman Sattar.

