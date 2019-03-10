UTM to finish Livingstonia-Njakwa road: Chilima says he feels sorry Mutharika is being told lies

Vice President and UTM Party leaderbSaulos Chilima has said his government will finish the much touted Njakwa Livingstonia road when it gets into government in May.

Addressing a political rally at Bumba Primary School in Rumphi Saturday Chilima said he felt sorry for President Peter Mutharika for being told lies about the status of the road.

“I feel sorry for the President, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika. He is being told lies about the Njakwa Livingstonia road. They are lying to him that the road is tarred. We were there we traveled on that road, there is no tar and how do you lie to the President of the country about this? I feel sorry for the President,” said Chilima.

“If it were in the time of the late Dr Kamuzu Banda and the late Bingu Mutharika, we would have new ministers because of this scandal,” added Chilima.

“The good thing is that UTM will finish that road and other roads as we are getting in government this coming May,” explained Chilima.

The Vice President also condemned Police in Lilongwe who beat up people with albinism at MIM on the M1 road who wanted to meet President Mutharika who was traveling to Lilongwe from the north to express their concerns about their lack of security.

“Those people are also Malawians and they have genuine concerns and wanted to meet their President and why beating them up. Please you Malawi Police do not be used by an outgoing regime. They will not be there to answer for you,” said Chilima.

He also condoled people who have lost their lives because of the flash floods especially in the southern region.

” UTM has launched an appeal for our members and all well meaning Malawians to contribute relief items so that we must reach out to our brothers and sisters who have been affected by the floods,” said Chilima.

Earlier,Chilima held imbizos at Enukweni in Mzimba, Junju, Mhuju, Ng’onga and Bolero in Rumphi.

He also made an impromptu stop-over at the site of a proposed sugar factory at Songolo Scheme in traditional authority Mwankhunikira in Rumphi.

