Visually impaired Chanco graduate Fingani Mudzidze steals show at MCP manifesto launch

A political science graduate from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College Fungai Mudzidze was the centre of attraction when he performed his ‘Chakwera Hi5’ theme song which is in praise and support of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) ahead of the May 21 watershed elections.

In the song, the artist says Chakwera is the only rightful candidate to unseat incumbent President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and bring light to the doomed nation.

Mudzidze narrates that the former Malawi Assemblies of God Pastor and President is the only hope for Malawi’s transformation in line with his famous ‘Hi5’ agenda.

Part of the lyrics states that MCP has new policies aimed at making Malawi a better place for everyone irrespective of tribe or origin.

The artist expressed worry that Malawians have for a long time being able to know where they are coming from but without knowledge of where they are heading to hence the need to elect Chakwera as President and bring back MCP into power.

He said with Chakwera’s servant leadership ideologies, Malawi will be free from Corruption, person with albinism killings and abduction, regional and tribalism in terms of development and ensure there is respect to the rule of law among other better things.

In the song, the 2010 graduate defended the party from accusations that it comprises of killers arguing that those who tarnished the party image during its 31 years of power left the party and some are in the ruling DPP top brass.

The artist said Malawians should not expect what happened in the one party rule to happen in multiparty democracy.

“The most surprising part is that those who are always in the forefront accusing MCP were part of the MCP during the one party rule” Mudzidze told Nyasa Times.

He pointed out that even in mutiparty democracy, Malawians have witnessed a number of strange and mysterious deaths of anti-government critics and public servants citing the death of musician Evison Matafale and Anti-Corruption Bureau senior official Issah Njaunju as the major examples.

The artist emphasised that Malawi’s opposition parties have one common enermy which happens to be the ‘rotten system of government’.

The power of employing musicians ahead of elections has increasingly become a trend with the ruling DPP hiring Joseph Tembo, Dan Lu and Joseph Nkasa while Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party hired Soul Chembezi.

But Mudzidze insist he did the song out of his own will.

Meanwhile, the artists has pleased with Chakwera to make sure that people with disability are given equal employment opportunity.

He said since he graduated in 2010, he has not been employed in a full time job.

