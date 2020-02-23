UTM to run an energetic campaign, says Chilima: Calls for patience on alliance

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has conceded that there is pressure for opposition parties to form an electoral alliance ahead of the fresh elections but has appealed to UTM supporters for patience.

He was speaking at Masintha ground where he addressed his first rally after the Constitutional Court nulliffied the May 21 elecyions and ordered that fresh polls be held within 5 months.

The UTM Party leader, who is the country’s vice-president, said he is aware that there is anxiety in the country regarding alliances but said it is important that UTM makes proper consultations on what kind of alliance to enter into and its benefit to Malawians.

“Let us have patience. We are discussing with others and when time is ripe the nation will be told the position of UTM on the issue, whether to enter into alliance or go solo,” said Chilima.

The Veep made references to former President Dr Bakili Muluzi and late Bingu Wa Mutharika who amassed 50+1 single handedly.

The UTM leader said alliances although help boost political parties to achieve 50+1 threshold for wining elections that will be used in the fresh elections, it is important that any such decision ensures that UTM members remain united so that ” no pontetial vote” is lost by people being disgruntled because of alliance choices.

He appealed to UTM supporters to have confidence in their leaders that they will make proper stand on the issue.

Chilima then called for people to register enmasse when registration opens to ensure that more people vote to meet the 50+1 requirement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :