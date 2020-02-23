K4bn set aside for women in Bank Nkhonde, Zokonda Amai Groups – Minister

Malawi government has set aside K4 billion for women in village banks and Zokonda Amai Groups across the country to access loans and enhance their financial independence.

The Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha disclosed this in Parliament on Friday.

“Government has set aside K4 billion special for women in Bank Mkhonde and Zokonda Amai and currently we are on final stage. We are working closely with our partners like the Ministry of Finance and Mederf.

“I would like to thank the President Arthur Peter Mutharika for considering women in Malawi to have this loan facility. Women face a lot of challenges, especially in rural areas. So the coming in of this K4 billion loan facility will really change the lives of women in the country, ” said Navicha.

She said government is ready to disburse the money to women across the coubtry regardless of their political affiliation.

And responding to questions to do with Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs) the law makers, Navicha said government is committed to increasing access to early childhood development services from the current 40 percent to around 75 percent by 2023.

Ebel Kayembe, Malawi Congress Party Parliamentarian for Dowa East, who asked the Ministry to consider constructing ECD Centers at Kayembe, Mondwe, Dzoole, Chatanga and Chisepo centres.

In her response, Navicha said government rolled out Early Years project, which is being funded by the World Bank, to construct more ECDs in the country.

She told the House that through the project, government will be constructing model early childhood development centres at community levels across the country.

“My Ministry has developed a nation plan for action 2020/2023 and our plan is to construct early childhood development centres in all the 28 districts. Currently, through the World Bank project (Early Years Project) we are constructing ECDs in 10 districts (three in Central Region, two in Eastern Region, two in South and one in the northern region). And this is just a pilot project and it eventually be extended to other areas.

“My Ministry knows the importance of early childhood development centres. A child who goes through ECDs is very different from the one who does not go through ECDs. So as a country, we need to invest more in early years of our children nd once we invest in early years of children we will have a better future, ” said Navicha.

Navicha, who is also the law maker for Thyolo Thava, also took time to respond to questions from Grant Rashid and Arthur Chipungu, parliamentarians for Mangochi Masongola and Ntcheu North East, respectively.

Mangochi parliamentarian asked the Ministry to consider constructing ECDs centers at in villages of Kajeko, Mmenyanga, Makupo, Chiumbampasuka, Mwawa, Chilekani, Ngalande and Kamwendo.

While Chipungu requested the Ministry to consider constructing similar facilities in Chimwala, Ndapwira, Namale, Kabekere Muwalo, Namitengo, Chauta and Kadwala areas, all in his area (Ntcheu North East).

