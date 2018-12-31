UTM Tree planting exercise: ‘Environment crucial for Malawi’s transformation’

Malawi’s dream of attaining meaningful socio-economic transformation cannot materialise unless the citizenry begin to take positive interest in conserving the environment, UTM party founding member Richard Makondi has said.

Makondi made the remarks in Mpemba Monday when he led a tree-planting exercise in the area.

He said rapid environmental degradation over the past several years has direct bearing on most socio-economic woes that the country is currently facing.

“This place (Mpemba hill) used to be all green not so long ago. Now look at this bare space…women walk long distances to fetch firewood, crop production is poor due to soil erosion, the water table is almost gone,” Makondi mourned.

The aspiring Blantyre South West legislator said the UTM is convinced that a coordinated reforestation drive across the country is a critical component to the party’s transformation agenda.

“We cannot talk about ending the current energy crisis if we don’t plant and care for trees. We cannot increase agricultural production and various other sectors in this current situation,” Makondi argued.

In his remarks, group village head Duncan commended Makondi for showing interest to make the area green again.

The traditional leader pledged to mobilise and encourage his subjects to look after the trees so that the area reclaims its past vegitative cover.

During the exercise, scores of Blantyre South West constituents joined Makondi and a team of Kuwala Youth Blantyre Chapter in planting over 1,000 indigenous trees.

