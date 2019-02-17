UTM veep Usi promises lasting solution to land issue in Mulanje, Thyolo

UTM vice president Michael Usi says the party will find lasting solution to the land issues in Mulanje and Thyolo once voted into power on May 21.

He stressed that the UTM administration will find a lasting solution to the challenge, people in the two districts are suffering.

Usi said this on Friday during a whistle stop tour in the tea growing districts.

“This issue, which has been outstanding for many years, can only be resolved by UTM. We will find a quick solution to the problem,” he said in Thyolo.

Usi said once voted into power, the Saulos Chilima administration would engage tea estate owners on dialogue to find a final solution.

“We cannot have the solution if we don’t engage the tea estate owners. After the negotiations with them, then a solution will be found. We will have to have dialogue with them,” he said.

The issue of land is controversial and sensitive in the two districts as more than one-third of the land is taken by tea estates.

Usi said UTM administration will also ensure that people here have potable water, well-equipped hospitals that are closer to their localities and ensure that no child drops out of school because of lack of school fees.

Also speaking in Thyolo, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said the UTM led government would ensure that the district resumes growing bananas.

Bananas, the economics gem of Thyolo, were uprooted due to a banana disease.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :